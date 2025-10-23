'Masters of the Air' star to play the lead in Ben Sharrock's 'Alone Together'

Turner is currently filming 'One Night Only' alongside Monica Barbaro

'Masters of the Air' star Callum Turner and Adria Arjona of the 'Hit Man' fame are set to play lead roles in 'Alone Together'. The drama is the next major feature for Ben Sharrock. The director earlier made headlines for his dark dramedy, 'Limbo,' which served as the breakout platform for Amir El-Masry, who also stars alongside Turner and Arjona.

Per Variety, 'Alone Together' sees, "Sam (Turner), a British filmmaker facing a life crisis as he visits the Arabian desert for a job. His career is stalling, he’s on the brink of a divorce, and he’s feeling guilty about being an absent father to his young son. During a freak rainstorm, he has a fleeting and powerful connection with the captivating Inma (Arjona), and these two strangers in a strange land are consumed by mutual attraction.

"But this isn’t a love story. These are adults with baggage, unable to walk away from their pasts. Sam also develops a bond with charismatic local guide Abdullah (El-Masry) whose unlikely friendship offers him the chance to further explore his emotions."

In her statement, Gabrielle Stewart, CEO of HanWay Films, said, “Ben has written an emotionally rich and universally relatable tale of a man having to re-assess his path in life, whilst pulled in so many directions. Callum Turner and Adria Arjona are the dream couple to deliver all the humanity, humour, and emotion of two characters at a crossroads, as each grapples with understanding the person they must be whilst on an adventure in the Arabian desert. With the addition of the brilliant Amir El-Masry, Alone Together promises to offer an honest and compelling journey of transformation."

'Alone Together' will be produced by BAFTA winner Florian Zeller and Blue Morning Pictures. The report also added that the shooting will be in Oman with the Arabian desert as the backdrop in March next year. At the time of writing, Turner is currently filming 'One Night Only' alongside Monica Barbaro. The sex comedy will release in August 2026 and is written, directed by Will Gluck. Arjona will next be seen in 'The Thomas Crown Affair' directed by Michael B. Jordan and will star alongside the 'Creed' star, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk. It is the second remake of the 1968 heist film and is slated for release in 2027.

Watch this space for more updates on Turner and Arjona's 'Alone Together'.