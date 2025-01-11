'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Sarah Michelle Gellar’s latest photo has fans asking the same thing

Gellar cut a chic figure in a strapless bubblegum pink maxi dress as she posed alongside Prinze Jr., 48, against the stunning beach scenery.

Sarah Michelle Gellar rang in 2025 in style and left her followers in shock after the actress, best known for her starring role in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' posted a series of photos ringing in the new year and looking like she hasn't aged a single day. The star, 47, posted an enchanting photo dump that showcased intimate moments with her husband of over two decades, Freddie Prinze Jr. Gellar cut a chic figure in a strapless bubblegum pink maxi dress as she posed alongside Prinze Jr., 48, against the stunning beach scenery.

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, letting her natural radiance shine with a subtle makeup look while her signature blonde tresses cascaded down around her shoulders. "The most magical end of 24 and the greatest way to enter 25 #happynewyear," she captioned the heartwarming collection. The series of shots has selfies as couples, fireworks display photographs, and an underwater shoot in the sea showcasing the marine creatures. In one compelling shot, Gellar was caught barefoot as her husband showed up in a loose-fitting white T-shirt with loose dark red pants while laying his arm warmly around his wife's shoulder. The other photo even shows her accessorized with a gold-and-black headband imprinted with the words "Happy New Year."

Freddie Prinze Jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar during Nickelodeon's 15th Annual Kids Choice Awards (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by KMazur)

Comments were quickly filled with fans' shock at how young Gellar looked. "You look 25," podcast host Amanda Hirsch commented, while another follower joked, "Are you aging in reverse?" One more playful comment referred to the film history between them: "I thought I knew what y'all did last summer but, it looks like I missed the part where you stepped into a time machine! Happiness looks great on y'all!"

This is not completely a secret of Gellar's timeless beauty. The star once got candid about her relationship with aging in the public eye in an interview with New Beauty some time ago. "It can be hard when you've been in the public eye for a long time, but I think that I'm the worst at comparing myself to what I used to look like," she confessed. "I can't expect to look like I did when I was 20, because that's just ridiculous and unrealistic. That wouldn't look right!"

The actress has followed a skincare routine religiously since childhood, and it's all thanks to her mother. "From an early age, I've understood you have to take care of your skin," she once told Us Weekly. She continued with religious makeup removal, regular face masks, the same application of sunscreen, and hydration. During the pandemic period, she was very forthright with her husband. "I keep telling my husband that I feel like I've aged so much in those three years of having the kids home and homeschooling and all that," she shared. Prinze Jr. had kept things in perspective for her at the time, reassuring her she hadn't aged any more during that time than she would during any three-year period.

Beyond her enviable looks, Gellar stays busy in Hollywood. She recently stoked fan speculation by visiting the set of the new 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' movie, on which she serves as an informal continuity consultant to director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. She won't appear on screen reprising her role as Helen Shivers, but the fact that she's involved at all speaks to her enduring relationship with a franchise that catapulted her to fame and brought her her husband.