Brynn Whitfield teases ‘RHONY’ exit amid explosive Ubah Hassan claims

Brynn Whitfield expressed heartfelt gratitude as she reflected on her rewarding journey with 'RHONY'

'The Real Housewives of New York' star Brynn Whitfield has hinted at leaving the show after a transformative and often dramatic experience. Brynn expressed heartfelt gratitude as she reflected on her rewarding journey with 'RHONY,' sharing that she now feels it's the perfect moment to embark on a new chapter. She thanked Bravo, the crew, her castmates, and the fans for their support and teased that she's excited to focus on personal growth and explore new opportunities—perhaps ones with a little less drama.

While Brynn looks ahead to exciting new possibilities, tensions are building in 'RHONY'. During this week's episode, Ubah Hassan accused Brynn of sleeping her way onto the show. This shocking accusation only fuels further speculation about Brynn’s potential departure from the series. The tension is palpable, leaving fans wondering if Brynn's departure is imminent and how Ubah's explosive comments will unfold on the show.

Post shared by ‘RHONY’ star Brynn Whitfield which she later deleted (Reddit/@realhousewives)

Brynn Whitfield says she ‘loves stirring the pot’ on ‘RHONY’

Brynn Whitfield has emerged as the breakout star of 'RHONY' and fully leans into her role as the pot stirrer. In a recent Instagram post, Brynn joked that she "has carpal tunnel" from stirring the pot so much, offering a lighthearted admission of her love for being the catalyst of chaos within the group.

Throughout the entire Season 15, Brynn has kept viewers on their toes with her playful, sometimes scandalous behavior. She is known for flirting, gossiping, and spreading secrets, which often results in tension among the cast.

'RHONY star Brynn Whitfield says he loves stirring pot (Bravotv)

How did Ubah Hassan’s fight start with Brynn Whitfield?

The feud between Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield began in the middle of Season 14 of 'RHONY', and it started when Brynn accidentally revealed a private detail about Ubah's love life. Ubah had confided in Sai De Silva about dating a man, but it was meant to be a secret. However, Sai went behind her back and told Brynn, who had no problem bringing up Ubah's secret love interest on camera during the season finale. This broke the trust between the two friends, Brynn and Ubah.

Tensions escalated when Ubah confronted Brynn over what had gone down. The situation reached a boiling point during the ladies' Hamptons getaway, where, in a fit of rage, Ubah shouted "snake!" at Brynn, adding, "Nobody sees you coming!"Ubah insisted that Brynn's snooty tone triggered her anger, but Brynn fired back, expressing hurt over being yelled at. The situation continued to escalate in a later episode when Ubah and Brynn exchanged heated insults. Brynn taunted Ubah, saying, "You’re not Naomi! You’re not Giselle!" to which Ubah shot back, "Naomi wish! Giselle wish!" Not backing down, Brynn further insulted Ubah, saying, “You model for Dress Barn!”

