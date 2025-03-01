Brittany Murphy’s strange behavior in interview right before death has fans saying the same thing

Fans have scrutinized the final months of Murphy's life, particularly one interview, which they argue gave us an eerie indicator of her poor health.

Brittany Murphy’s tragic passing in December 2009 shocked the world and continues to be a topic of public interest. Fans have scrutinized the final moments of her life, particularly her ‘The Late Late Show' interview with Craig Ferguson, which they argue gave us an eerie indicator of her deteriorating health. The interview, conducted just weeks before her passing, has netizens unsettled as they noticed Murphy behaving rather oddly.

On Reddit, a viewer noted, "Ever watch the late Brittany Murphy on Craig Ferguson? Steven Wright was also there. Murphy seemed to be on some substance and for some inexplicable reason spoke in a British accent. This was just a few weeks before she sadly passed." As per The Things, the interview started on a bizarre note, with comedian Steven Wright pushing Murphy on a swing as she laughed almost uncontrollably. Ferguson joked, "You're pushing too violently... I explicitly said do not push too violently, we can't afford a new Brittany Murphy." At the time, the remark was meant in good humor, but in hindsight, it's rather chilling. Murphy seemed unable to focus, making odd comments in an English accent. She said, "I love what you did with the cards there... It's a pleasure... It's liberating, isn't it?" Fans believe that Murphy's health struggles may have led to her acting strangely.

On another Reddit thread, a netizen noted, "Her mother thought mold in the house may have caused both Brittany’s and her husband’s deaths. The media speculated anorexia or drugs led to Brittany’s death. But her mom wasn’t having any of that. Such a sad case. She was awesome." Another added, "I’m definitely interested. It all seemed so shady at the time even before her husband died." In agreement, a comment also read, "Autopsy also debunks the father's claims she was poisoned. It was all the coloring products in her hair that gave him suspicion but she didn't have any of the same findings in her body. The levels in her hair were not abnormal with frequent coloring."

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner Murphy was 'really sick with pneumonia, very anemic," and was on medication, that together caused her death. They shared, "It was only prescription and over-the-counter meds." Reports also revealed that Murphy had Type 2 diabetes, a detail that was not widely known. Despite concerns about her frail appearance, Murphy downplayed her weight loss in her final interview, exclaiming, “I am a bit thinner now than what I would like to be. I was a ballerina for a long time. I still take ballet lessons now. What it does to your body is incredible."

Murphy was widely adored for her roles in ‘Clueless,’ ‘8 Mile,’ and ‘Uptown Girls,’ but by the late 2000s, her career was faltering. More than her professional struggles, it was her personal life that raised eyebrows, particularly her relationship with Simon Monjack. Many believed Monjack exerted a toxic influence over her, controlling her finances, and isolating her from friends. As per Esquire, Monjack spent millions of her money. When Murphy passed at just 32, the circumstances surrounding her death—including Monjack dying of similar causes just months later—only fueled further speculation.