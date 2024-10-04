Brittany Cruz's confession at the altar on her wedding day shocks Kerok Galberth

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 couple Kerok Galberth and Brittany Cruz navigate the new challenges of their romance

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA: 'Life After Lockup' Season 7 trailer teased a wedding of Britney Cruz Alvarado and Naykerah 'Kerok' Galberth. However, just before the ceremony, Kerok began having second thoughts after Britney made a shocking confession at the altar, jeopardizing their relationship. Kerok questioned Britney's character and admitted, "I didn't even think it was in her character."

However, the confession triggered a heated confrontation between the two, though they may have ultimately chosen to forgive each other for their past mistakes. Despite the drama, the couple has seemingly exchanged vows and are still happily together exploring their newlywed romance. Although they haven't shared their wedding photos, Britney and Kerok often post TikTok videos together. Britney and Kerok have faced multiple hurdles, including trust issues, throughout their romance but they have always overcome. In the previous season, viewers explored the complexities of Kerok's transition and Britney's IVF journey, as the couple expressed their desire to expand their family.

How did 'Life After Lockup' Season 7 couple Britney Cruz and Kerok Galberth meet?

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 couple Britney Cruz and Kerok Galberth have a relationship full of drama, and their first meeting was no exception. Britney and Kerok met for the first time in jail while both stars were serving their time at Fluvanna Women's Correctional Center in Troy, Virginia. The couple's first meeting and whirlwind romance were captured on a We TV show.

Britney was serving her sentence for armed robbery when she crossed paths with Kerok, who was incarcerated for robbery and identified as a transgender man at the time, in the women's prison. Although Kerok was undergoing testosterone treatment, he was required to serve his sentence in a female facility. This unique aspect of their romance brought several challenges along the way.

'Life After Lockup' star Britney Cruz pens a sweet birthday tribute to Kerok Galberth

'Life After Lockup' star Britney Cruz has recently celebrated Kerok Galberth's birthday with a sweet video montage featuring the couple's romantic photos. Alongside the video, Britney penned a heartfelt birthday tribute and called Kerok, calling him her "love of life." She added, "Not one day passes by where I can think of life without you!" She admitted to feeling blessed to spend another year with Kerok.

The We TV show star added, "So blessed to have had another year of you in my life! I only wish so many blessings onto your life and our life together... I pray the lord continues to bless your health and that he makes all your dreams come true." While referencing the video montage, Britney shared, "Looking back at all these moments makes me so emotional because .. only you and I know everything we have been through."

