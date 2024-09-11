‘Boxer' Ending Explained: Jedrzej finally comes around but is it too late?

In Netflix's 'Boxer', Jedrzej's questionable decisions in his personal and professional life costs his more than he had imagined

WARSAW, POLAND: 'Boxer', streaming on Netflix, revolves around Jedrzej (Eryk Kulm), a boxer based in Poland who flees to London with his wife to chase his dream of winning the world championship. With growing responsibilities and no passport, he signs a contract with Nicky (Adam Woronowicz), introduced to him by Jackie Boss.

While his wife Kasia (Adrianna Chlebicka) warns him against Nicky, Jedrzej disregards her concerns and goes ahead with the contract, agreeing to participate in rigged matches in exchange for the luxuries Nicky provides, including a lavish house, high-end car, and other extravagant items. However, as they say, the brightest star burns the fastest, and he soon gets blinded by the luxuries and popularity, which leads him onto a path of self-destruction.

What does Jedrzej discover about his father in 'Boxer'?

After losing everything and everyone he once loved, Jadrzej visits Poland. He gets a surprise visit from Wladek (Bartlomiej Kotschedoff), the security man who took his and Kasia's passports when they were fleeing to London years ago. Kasia forged her identity as a nurse to get on the bus and to mislead Wladek, she pointed out his dark circles and asked him to immediately see a doctor.

Wladek told Jedrzej that Kasia was right about his health as he was diagnosed with cancer. The narration reveals that Konstanty (Michal Pietrzak) blamed Wladek upon finding out that Jedrzej and Kasia had fled the country. Before leaving, Wladek stole a surveillance tape from Konstanty which recorded an incident from years ago at Czesiek's gym.

Upon watching the tape, Jedrzej discovered that Konstanty had forced his father, Edwin (Michal Zurawski) to lose at the Olympics. Refusing the deal, Edwin quit boxing and took up the job as a miner, which later caused him lung cancer. Jedrzej realised that his father threw away his passion and career as a boxer because his integrity was at stake. He didn't let Konstanty or his sister's brother, Czesiek (Eryk Lubos) do something which wasn't righteous for a sportsman. Jedrzej eventually realises that he was wrong about his father all along.

What happens to Jedrzej and Kasia's relationship in 'Boxer'?

The downfall of Jedrzej and Kasia's relationship had begun long ago when he first got involved with Eva, the journalist. Despite her suspicion, she continued to live with him, giving him one chance after another.

However, when he skips their son's birthday party to be with Eva (Waleria Gorobets), she decides that it is time to call off their relationship. She leaves the house, takes away their son with her and leaves behind her wedding ring.

When Kasia arrives at Czesiek's funeral, Jedrzej hopes to reconnect with her. By now, he has learnt that she was right about Nicky all along. He invites her for dinner later at night. Jedrzej is excited to have her back but she shocks him by handing him the divorce papers. Jedrzej begs her and yells at her, but Kasia has already made up her mind.

By the end of the movie, we see Kasia visiting Czesiek's gym which has now been taken over by Jedrzej. She is there to drop their son with him. It appears that they have officially separated. They are now cordial to each other and share their son's custody.

How does 'Boxer' end for Jedrzej?

Jedrzej visits Konstanty, who is in line to be the next president. He threatens to tarnish his image by leaking the tape where he asked Edwin to lose at the Olympics. In exchange for keeping his secret safe, Jedrzej demands the return of ownership of his uncle's gym.

Jedrzej revamps the gym in memory of his uncle and his father where he now teaches boxing to young people. He wants to inspire his son and also gives him boxing lessons whenever he is with him. His marriage with Kasia is over and he ended his relationship with Eva as well. He certainly regrets losing his wife and uncle owing to his poor choices. He learned that family was most important but it was too late.

