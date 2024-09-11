'Boxer' Review: Netflix movie is frustratingly long, but it definitely packs an emotional punch

'Boxer' is an emotional Polish movie revolving around a boxer who flees with his wife to London in pursuit of his dream

May contain spoilers for 'Boxer'

WARSAW, POLAND: 'Boxer' on Netflix takes inspiration from the life of Polish-German boxer, Dariusz Michalczewski, to deliver a fictional and moving tale of a talented boxer who throws away all the good things in his life to chase fame.

Directed by Mitja Okorn, the Polish movie, revolves around Jedrzej Crernecki, a Poland-based boxer who flees to London with his newly wedded wife to make it big into the world of boxing. Somewhere along the way, he is blinded by the fame and luxuries that come with the contract he signs with Nicky. While primarily revolving around Jedrzej's passion for boxing, the film explores serious themes, including the weight of regrets, the significance of familial bonds and the crucial role of integrity in shaping one's journey.

'Boxer' explores deep human emotions with excellence

Eryk Kulm in a still from 'Boxer' (@netflix)

The film begins with exploring Jedrzej's childhood, depicting how his father, who was once a boxing legend, quit his profession to become a miner. Jedrzej didn't have an ideal relationship with his father and often resented him for his actions and the choices he made in his life.

'Boxer' maintains a steady pace, effectively introducing us to the protagonist's emotions and his journey of channeling rage into boxing under his uncle's guidance. The decision to depict his early life in Poland was a wise choice, establishing the ground for his future actions without boring us with too many details.

As opposed to the title, the movie is less about boxing and more about Jedrzej's family life, especially his bond with his wife. It explores the intricacies of their relationship, tracing their journey from their first meeting at a bar, through their marriage, and the birth of their child, as they build a life in a new country while dreaming of a better future. 'Boxer' charts the tumultuous journey of a relationship, from the exhilarating highs of new love and the crushing lows of infidelity.

Eryk Kulm and Adrianna Chlebicka deliver knockout performance in 'Boxer'

Eryk Kulm and Adrianna Chlebicka in 'Boxer' (@netflix)

Eryk Kulm is as convincing as Jedrzej, beautifully portraying two different sides of his character. Once an ambitious and loving man turns into a self-centred, raging, cheating man as the popularity gets into his head.

Adrianna Chlebicka looks gorgeous as Kasia, perfectly complementing Jedrzej. She adds her humorous touch in certain scenes, giving the much-needed comic relief in the gritty drama. She nails as a supporting wife and a loving mother and her transformation is empowering in its own right. It wouldn't be wrong to say that she is the star of the movie, winning our hearts with her moving performance, garnering our empathy and eventually inspiring us to stand up for ourselves when needed.

Waleria Gorobets as Eva is a sensual distraction in the second half of the film. Adam Woronowicz delivers exactly what is required from his character as Nicky. He doesn't overdo as a villain, which makes him more realistic. Eryk Lubos as Czesiek adds soul to Jedrzej's miserable life and the film's narrative as well.

'Boxer' could have used a shorter screenplay

Eryk Kulm and Eryk Lubos in 'Boxer' (@netflix)

'Boxer' is all things great except its insanely long duration. The film could have easily been wrapped within 2 hours. Some of the scenes feel extremely dragged, especially the one where Jedrzej gets a visit from Nicky after he defeats O'Brian.

However, if you have time to sit for two and a half hours, 'Boxer' might be the right fit for you. It is a complete package, stuffed with drama, romance, nudity, aggression and remorse.

'Boxer' is now available to stream on Netflix