Blake Shelton wasn’t having Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Voice’ prank and his reaction says it all: “You can't...”

OOPS! Jimmy Fallon thought he could prank ‘The Voice’ coaches, but Blake Shelton had other plans

Jimmy Fallon may be a master of comedy, but Blake Shelton is a master of ‘The Voice,’ and he wasn’t about to be fooled by the late-night host’s prank. In an episode of the show, Fallon decided to surprise the coaches by secretly auditioning for the show. Disguised as an anonymous contestant, he took to the stage to perform Michael McDonald’s 1982 hit ‘I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near).’ Fallon, always committed to the bit, even forgot a few lyrics to stay true to McDonald’s signature sound. His uncanny impersonation quickly won over Kelly Clarkson, who was the first to hit her buzzer, followed closely by Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Chance’s reaction was particularly priceless—after turning around and realizing it was Fallon, he let out a scream and dramatically jumped back in his chair. But there was one coach who remained completely unimpressed—Shelton. He never once reached for his buzzer. Fallon, determined to get Shelton to play along, took matters into his own hands. He crossed the stage and physically pressed Shelton’s button, forcing his chair to turn around. As soon as Shelton realized what had happened, he burst into laughter. He exclaimed, "You can't do that! You broke the rules!" as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Despite the comedic chaos, Fallon had a heartfelt reason for pulling the prank. He revealed that he had just wrapped filming on his own musical game show, ‘That's My Jam,’ and wanted to stop by ‘The Voice’ to pay tribute to Shelton, who was in his final season as a coach. He asserted, "I texted Carson [Daly]. I said, 'I gotta come over and say hey, buddy,' Twenty-three seasons! Congratulations, you're a legend." But Shelton wasn’t about to let Fallon off that easy. He explained, "I was like, 'I know what's going on here! There's no way I'm hittin' my button.'"

Later, in a confessional, Shelton made his stance even clearer; "It didn't take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon, and there was no way I was gonna hit my button. He does not deserve a chair turn on this show. Jimmy's impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald in the face as hard as you can." This wasn’t the only prank Fallon pulled on the show. In another hilarious moment, he disguised himself in the audience, wearing a gray beard and sunglasses, and interrupted host Carson Daly with a question—"Is this the part of the show where you take questions from the audience? I have a couple few questions for everybody," as reported by People magazine.

He further inquired, "I wanted to know if the winner of this show get to go on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon because that's a quality program. He's a good guy. I think that would just be great for the winner. I'd be a treat for the winner if they could go to New York City." The bit escalated when Fallon made his way to the stage and performed Tony Bennett’s ‘(I Left My Heart) in San Francisco.’ This time, he was met with cheers from the coaches.