Jimmy Fallon becomes a model for Kendall Jenner photoshoot —and we are loving the poses

Kendall Jenner gives Jimmy Fallon a fun photoshoot, recreating her Vogue pose, but he’s shocked she has to develop the film instead of seeing it instantly

Jimmy Fallon had a new job during the Fashion Week! On February 14, 2017, Kendall Jenner visited 'The Tonight Show' and talked to the host about her hobby, photography. She loved taking pictures and had photographed famous stars like Sienna Miller and Kaia Gerber for Love magazine. During the episode, Fallon asked Jenner to do a photoshoot, striking various funny poses for her.

"You're also into photography, which I saw in... Is it Love magazine?" Jimmy asked Kendall to which she responded, "Yeah. I've been shooting with Love magazine a lot. Actually, Katie Grand encouraged me... I used to just shoot my friends. I love, like, capturing a moment or being very candid and just, like, capturing all my friends and hanging out. I think it's a lot more authentic to capture a photo just on film. And I have, like, a whole folder in my phone" Jimmy then asked her "Well, I was thinking maybe, would you like me to model for you?" to which she agreed. He started with simple poses, gently resting his head in his hands while sitting at his desk. "I'm going to need retouching on this one," he joked. Then, he got more creative. He found a picture of Kendall in Vogue where she was standing on a horse. To mimic her pose, he used his desk instead of a horse. Kendall told Jimmy she’d let him know when the pictures were ready since she had to develop them first. Jimmy was surprised. Since they couldn’t see the pictures immediately, Kendall and Jimmy took a Snapchat selfie using the deer filter. However, the camera didn’t recognize Kendall, so only Jimmy ended up with the filter. "This is what happens with my life," Jimmy said.

Another moment between Kendall and Fallon is when she speaks about her niece Stormi Webster's 1st birthday party. "Your sister had a birthday party for Stormi, [who] turned one, and she went all out," Jimmy said, showing a picture of a giant inflatable Stormi head. "Did you go to it?" "No, I was so upset," Kendall admitted. "So it was supposed to happen on her actual birthday I'm pretty sure on the first and it rained and everything kind of got postponed so it didn't happen until I was out of town, which was very unfortunate because I would have loved to go and it looked really amazing. She really went all-out." The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star also laughed about how much effort Kylie and Travis put into the party. "I said something to her, I was like, 'You know she's one? Like, I don't know if she's gonna remember this. Like, I love you for the effort but...'" Kendall joked. "She was like, 'I really don't care. I just really want to do it,'" Kendall said. "I was like, 'You know what? More power to you,'" E! News reported.

Even though Kendall couldn’t be there, she still felt included in the celebration. She was happy that her family shared everything with her through FaceTime. The party looked amazing, and she appreciated all the effort Kylie and Travis put into it. "My mom, she like FaceTimed me right before, before everyone got there, I was literally on FaceTime for, I'm not kidding, 45 minutes to an hour," she shared. "It was so much stuff she had to show me," she shared.