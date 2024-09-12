How to stay on 'Billionaire Island'? Netflix show set on stunning piece of land

If Netflix's 'Billionaire Island' has mesmerized you its picturesque location, here's a guide to how you can visit it

FROYA, NORWAY: 'Billionaire Island', the latest release on Netflix, not only grips you with its engaging offbeat drama but also swoons you with its mesmerizing backdrop. Shot on Froya Island, Norway, the series offers some breathtaking landscapes that inspire you to book a trip soon.

Froya Island, located in a large archipelago of islands in the Froyhavet Sea, has a rocky terrain where sprawling heather blankets the moorlands. Marshes and lakes add to the wild, untamed beauty of the island. If you are wondering how to visit the island, here's your complete guide:

How to reach Froya Island?

There are several means to reach Froya Island, depending on your starting point:

1. By air: Those traveling from the US to other parts of the world must note that Froya doesn't have an airport of its own. The nearest airport to reach Froya Island is Trondheim Airport. From there, you can take a car, bus, or boat to the island.

2. By road: If you are coming from mainland Norway, you can drive to Froya. You'll cross several bridges and tunnels that connect the island to mainland Norway. Starting from Trondheim, you will take the E39 highway to Orkanger.

3. By bus: Those traveling on a budget can take a bus from Trondheim to Froya. You can also take a bus to Hitra, another island nearby, and from there, continue by bus to Froya.

4. By Boat: You can skip traveling by road and take a more scenic route to the island. Take an express boat from Trondheim to reach Froya while enjoying stunning views of the coastline and surrounding islands.

Can a tourist stay at Froya Island?

Yes, tourists will find ample options to stay at Froya Island. Airbnb has listed several stunning holiday rentals one can book while planning a trip to this part of Norway. From lavish villas to cozy cabins surrounded by sea and nature there are plenty of options for travelers with different budgets.

Hotel Froya, a beachfront property is another option that you can consider if you want to avoid BnBs and enjoy the hospitality while staying at their lavish rooms with an in-house restaurant and bar.

During your stay on the island, you can visit the lighthouses such as Sula, Vingleia, etc. Some lighthouses also offer overnight stays at a charge. The coastal trails on the island are great for hiking offering great views of cliffs and beaches. You can also consider taking some time off and going diving.

How to stream 'Billionaire Island'?

The official synopsis for 'Billionaire Island' reads, "The ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer."

The offbeat drama starring Trine Wiggen, Svein Roger Karlsen and Ragne Garden premieres on Thursday, September 12. All the episodes are released simultaneously on Netflix, enabling you to binge-watch over the weekend.

