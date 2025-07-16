Truck driver, a dream, and Bob Dylan song: This Kentucky band brings the true sound of America to 'AGT'

Bill Taylor and The Appalachian Heatherns performed a moving rendition of Bob Dylan's ‘Knockin' on Heaven's Door' on 'AGT'

Classics never go out of style, whether it is movies, art, or music. A band from Kentucky appeared on the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent’ on June 24 and brought that timeless classic charm with them. Bill Taylor and The Appalachian Heatherns performed a moving rendition of Bob Dylan's ‘Knockin' on Heaven's Door,’ using some old school instruments. To everyone’s intrigue, the band consisted of five members, including a father-son duo. According to the band's frontman, Bill, he and his father started out on their musical journey playing duet covers in bars.

In an interview with The Courier Journal, Bill, also a truck driver, said that he was "excited to represent Kentucky and Appalachia, just anybody that loves authentic music." Before starting their performance, he addressed the crowd, "The big dream is to…it would be nice to see names in lights, but as long as I can make a living for my family doing what I love, that’d be OK." And then, all it took was the first note from the vocalist to spread a magical spell in the audition hall. Although Dylan's classic is one of the most famous and beloved songs in the world, the band made it their own by giving it a fresh, country touch.

Bill enthralled the audience with his soulful voice. And when he finally sang the iconic line, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” everyone felt the chills. Soon, all the members joined in: Bill and his father on guitars with a bassist, a fiddle player, and a percussionist. Judge Sofia Vergara was enjoying the performance a lot, as she was seen waving her hands in the air, like she was back at an 80s concert. As soon as the act ended, she yelled, "Braaaavooooo."

Several audience members gave the act a standing ovation. Much to everyone’s surprise, the strictest judge on the show, Simon Cowell, too, had his hands high as he stood up for the act. This was exactly when Bill got a bump from his father on his shoulder, who was proud of his young one. After several “wows,” Cowell told Bill, “What a great voice,” to which Howie Mandel said, “a great voice and a great American sound.”

Cowell called the group's sound "musical Levi's," adding, "So American and so authentic. I loved it. Genuinely loved that. Your voice is so fantastic." Vergara was all praises, saying, "I think you guys made the best decision to come to 'AGT.' This is the kind of stuff that deserves to be on this stage." Meanwhile, Mel B said, "You're all really good at what you do. I can see you're a really tight well-rehearsed band. I'm just really excited for you guys." In the end, the band got four "yes" votes from the judges, therefore advancing to live show consideration and avoiding getting eliminated. As per reports, Bill Taylor and The Appalachian Heatherns is a bluegrass band from the southeast Kentucky city of Middlesboro. The 'America's Got Talent' audition was the largest audience the band had ever played for.