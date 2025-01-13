Beth Chapman once revealed the bizarre way she met and tricked Dog the Bounty Hunter into falling in love

She shared, "All of a sudden, this blonde bombshell comes walking out from this back room dressed in black. I thought, 'Oh yes, he will be mine.'"

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' stars Duane and Beth Chapman were married for 13 years until the latter passing. The couple first met in 1988 after Beth got arrested for stealing lemons. Beth once narrated their hilarious first meeting, dubbing it love at first sight. "All of a sudden, this blonde bombshell comes walking out from this back room dressed in black, all studded out with this long, wavy, blonde hair with this thing,” she recounted. "From that moment forward, “I thought, 'Oh yes, he will be mine. Let the stalking begin now,'” Beth told A+E Networks.

As per People magazine, Beth went on to explain how she had gotten arrested in the first place. At the time, she was working for a senator and was running errands. “I had gone to the grocery store to buy some lemons. The senator started paging me, and.. when the senator calls, you get on the phone immediately. So I was waiting in line...and there were like five people in front of me, so I just walked around the line, went to the pay phone...I had the lemons in my hands,” she revealed.

Duane and Beth Chapman at Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen held at Sony Studios in Culver City in 2011. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frank Trapper)

However, the store security allegedly assumed she had been shoplifting and she wound up in jail. "I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ right? ‘I’m not shoplifting the lemons.’ Now I’m a criminal, right? So I go to jail, I call this big dog lawyer…in Denver, Colorado, who happened to be a friend of Dog’s and he said, ‘You call up my friend, Dog.’ And I go, ‘Dog?’” she shared. Beth was bailed out but she delayed the follow-up on the paperwork. “I finally get the bond, I finally get out of jail and this guy starts calling me. He’s like, ‘You better get in here to do your paperwork’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, well, you took your sweet ‘ole time, I’ll take mine,'” she revealed.

In response, Duane allegedly rang Beth's father and threatened to put her back in jail if she didn't complete the documents immediately. Beth revealed that when she finally did meet him, she knew he was 'the one'. She hilariously recalled plotting to win him over. She shared, “I knew on that day that the only way that I was going to win that man’s heart was if I could somehow figure out how to spend time with him so he could get to know me."

Beth decided she would take the bail bonds test and become a bail bondsman to "write a whole bunch of bad bail." She believed that it would force Duane to sit in her office so that "he could go and chase [her] fugitives." The reality star did just that. Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017. She tragically passed away in June 2019. Her last rites were held in Hawaii at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki.