Bad Monkey's 'clever' finale has fans pleading for one thing, and Vince Vaughan agrees

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The comedic thriller series 'Bad Monkey', based on Carl Hiaasen's novel, has recently concluded its first season on Apple TV+, leaving the viewers eagerly begging for more. Starring Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, the show excellently blends humor with mystery, following the former's story as he goes from being a detective to health inspector, all while solving a murder mystery involving a severed arm. Now, fans have taken to X, expressing their love for the show and gratitude towards Apple TV+ for bringing it to life.

As discussions around a potential second season intensify, viewers are hopeful for more adventures with Yancy and the ensemble cast. Vince Vaughn himself hinted at the possibility of continuing the story, noting that there are more books to explore beyond the first season's narrative.

Internet begs Apple TV+ for 'Bad Monkey' Season 2

Many fans rushed to X to thank AppleTV+ for dropping 'Bad Monkey' which they think was a really good show. One fan said, "AppleTV Thank you for your wildly entertaining series finales of Slow Horses and Bad Monkey. I’m starstruck," while another wrote, "Idk who said to watch Bad Monkey but Thank You. It’s so good."

@AppleTV Thank you for your wildly entertaining series finales of Slow Horses and Bad Monkey. I’m starstruck! — lisa (@Brigitt75266625) October 9, 2024

idk who said to watch Bad Monkey but Thank You. It’s so good — Ello (@LO_oud) October 9, 2024

"THANK YOU FOR AN AMAZING SEASON #BadMonkey and please make more @AppleTV," shared an excited fan. A user tweeted, "Bad Monkey on @AppleTV is such a great show. Highly recommened it. Phenomenal intro, hilarious recaps, and excellent twists with dark comedy."

Bad Monkey on @AppleTV is such a great show. Highly recommened it. Phenomenal intro, hilarious recaps, and excellent twists with dark comedy #badmonkey #appleplus #vincevaughn #dragonqueen — Mathew Priest (@Mathew_Priest) October 9, 2024

"I am enjoying the show bad monkey on Apple TV+, my favorite part of the show is the monkey that is on there," shared one fan.

I am enjoying the show bad monkey on Apple TV+, my favorite part of the show is the monkey that is on there — Professor Henry F. Trenches (@tinylittlehomie) October 8, 2024

Many fans have been left with an unsatiable taste, wanting to see more of Yancy's life unfold and they cannot stop pleading AppleTV to get 'Bad Monkey' approved for Season 2. One user shared, "Bad Monkey had me hooked all season long. IMO the finale was a letdown and not very good. Maybe season 2 will be better," while another wrote, "Great finale of Bad Monkey! Congrats, @VDOOZER! Loved every second of it! Hopefully, we get a season 2."

Bad Monkey had me hooked all season long. IMO the finale was a letdown and not very good. Maybe season 2 will be better — willie pickvet (@thepick40) October 9, 2024

Great finale of Bad Monkey! Congrats, @VDOOZER! Loved every second of it! Hopefully, we get a season 2! — Kevin L. Johnson (@Kevin_L_Johnson) October 9, 2024

"Pls announce bad monkey season 2 we know you want to SO BAD," commented one user. "Bad Monkey is GOOD . I can't wait till season 2," shared another exciting fan.

pls announce bad monkey season 2 we know you want to SO BAD — rami ⸆⸉| taylor | dakota | lana | anne | ana | val (@isadoraxkate) October 8, 2024

Bad Monkey is GOOD 🔥. I can't wait till season 2 — Weezus Dangerously™ (@Weezus410) September 13, 2024

Is 'Bad Monkey' Season 2 happening?

While there hasn't been an official announcement regarding a potential Season 2 of 'Bad Monkey' on Apple TV+, Vaughn, has hinted at the possibility in a recent interview with Paul McGuire Grimes. He mentioned, “There’s always that possibility because there are some more books with it.”

Co-stars Meredith Hagner and Charlotte Lawrence are equally enthusiastic about returning for a second season. In a conversation on 'Jana on Camera', Hagner said, “Let’s do it again,” with Lawrence chiming in, “Yeah, come on everybody. Season 2, let us be in it.” Producer Bill Lawrence has also shared his thoughts on the possibility of continuing the series. He noted that there is a sequel to 'Bad Monkey' called 'Razor Girl', which is ripe for adaptation, as per The Direct.

Ultimately, the decision for a 'Bad Monkey' Season 2 hinges on viewership and how Apple TV+ perceives the show's success. The series has garnered critical acclaim, boasting a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it performed well in viewership, appearing in the top 10 list for the week of August 23–29, 2024, with 279.3 million minutes streamed. With the series labeled as the most popular streaming TV show in the US for the week of August 22, the prospects for a renewal look increasingly favorable as 'Bad Monkey' wraps up its first season.

