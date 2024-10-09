‘Bad Monkey’ finale ties up loose ends, but leaves the door wide open for Andrew Yancy’s story

While 'Bad Monkey' has officially come to an end, there might be a possibility that Andrew Yancy has a long way to go

Warning: Contains spoilers for 'Bad Monkey' Episode 10

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: AppleTV+’s action-comedy ‘Bad Monkey’ has quickly become one of the year’s surprise hits. The show, anchored by its lead character Andrew Yancy, blends humor and suspense, with Yancy’s sharp wit and laid-back charm driving much of its success. Fans have praised the series for its intriguing mystery and thrilling moments, while Yancy’s flawed yet loveable persona keeps the audience invested.

However, the finale sparked mixed reactions, particularly with the sudden death of Gracie in the opening minutes. The scene's swift, almost unemotional nature left many viewers disappointed, feeling it lacked impact. Despite this, the resolution of Nick and Eve’s storylines kept audiences hooked until the end. Although there’s no official word on a second season, the conclusion suggests Yancy could have more adventures, leaving fans hopeful for his return. Here's how 'Bad Monkey' ended.

What happened to Nick Stripling in 'Bad Monkey'?

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

After killing the Dragon Queen, Eve feels unstoppable. She shows no guilt or fear, only focused on starting a new life with someone who will care for her. But when Neville viciously attacks Nick, Eve realizes she can’t depend on anyone. She decides to take the stolen money and plan her escape on her own.

When Eve coldly gets rid of Nick, he finally understands that she’s been using him the entire time. In a heartbreaking moment, Nick asks her to tell his daughter, Caitlin, that he loves her, but it’s Andrew Yancy who ends up delivering the message. Meanwhile, Neville keeps Nick’s watch and sets out to rebuild his island home with Dawnie. As Eve tries to escape on a yacht, Yancy makes a final, desperate attempt to stop her, holding onto a mooring rope and getting pulled under the water.

What happened to Eve in 'Bad Monkey'?

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

Eve’s victory doesn’t last long. It looks like she’s gotten away with everything, despite destroying many lives and being heartless. But the Dragon Queen’s curse turns out to be true. Eve escapes to Portugal and enjoys her favorite snack, baby carrots, while sitting on the rooftop of a beautiful beachside resort, possibly her latest purchase or dream buy. Yet this time, there’s no one left to help her—she’s pushed away or hurt everyone who once cared. In a cruel twist of fate, Eve chokes on a carrot and falls to her death, alone and with no one to mourn her. In the end, she chokes on her lies, a fitting end for all the damage she caused.

Do Yancy and Rosa end up together in 'Bad Monkey'?

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

Back in the Keys, Andrew Yancy returns to his routine job, dealing with roaches, and feeling sad and lonely. He realizes he’s helped others change, but he still can’t figure out his own path. So focused on what’s missing in his life, he fails to see the good things around him.

A visit from Rosa makes him reflect on a lot of things. Yancy admits he’s never really appreciated the beautiful view from his home, a sign that he’s overlooked life’s simple pleasures. When Rosa leaves, it hits him hard that he doesn’t value the love they had. Their goodbye is bittersweet, with Rosa thanking Yancy for helping her realize her own unhappiness, showing how he’s been a trigger for others. In the final scene of ‘Bad Monkey,’ Yancy promises to be more like the tough Key Deer, surviving even in hard conditions. He says he’ll slow down and focus on his health. But when Ro hints at something exciting in the back of his car, Yancy’s curiosity takes over. Drawn to the mystery, he slips back into his old habits. Some people just don’t change.

Will there be a 'Bad Monkey' Season 2?

With 'Bad Monkey' based on a standalone book, fans might wonder if Apple TV+ will create a second season. Luckily, Carl Hiaasen, the author, also wrote 'Razor Girl,' another novel featuring detective Andrew Yancy. Since the show has been well-received, adapting 'Razor Girl' for Season 2 seems like a real possibility. The mysterious item in the back of Ro’s car could be what kicks off Yancy’s next case. Fans are also hoping that Rosa will return, as she had a positive influence on Yancy’s life. A second season could also reveal more about the mysterious captain who narrates the story, adding extra depth to the show. For now, fans will have to wait and see if Apple TV+ decides to continue Yancy’s journey.