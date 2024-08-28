'Bad Monkey' Episode 4 cliffhanger has us concerned over one character's fate

Andrew Yancy's relentless pursuit to uncover the mystery behind the enigmatic arm has finally landed him in hot waters in Apple TV+'s 'Bad Monkey'

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Bad Monkey'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Andrew Yancy's (Vince Vaughn) relentless pursuit to uncover the mystery behind the enigmatic arm has finally landed him in hot waters in Apple TV+'s 'Bad Monkey.' Viewers have seen Yancy, a former detective, trying his level best to get his place back but is instead assigned the role of a restaurant inspector. Undeterred, he uses his resourcefulness and clever tricks to pursue the truth behind the mysterious arm, despite lacking official authorization.

In Episode 4 of 'Bad Monkey,' Yancy discovers a startling truth that could be a breakthrough in the enigmatic case. However, just as his investigation seems poised for a breakthrough, a shocking turn of events puts his life in jeopardy.

What startling truth did Andrew Yancy discover in 'Bad Monkey' Episode 4?

Vince Vaughn and Natalie Martinez in a still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

It all started with the mysterious human arm that Yancy chose to investigate. Initially, the former detective considered disposing of it, but his curiosity ultimately got the better of him, leading him to pursue the truth behind the arm. To do so, he enlists the assistance of medical examiner Rosa Campesino (Natalie Martinez). Together, they work to unravel the riddle, and Yancy ultimately cracks the case.

By the end of Episode 4, it’s revealed that Nick Stripling has been disguising himself as Christopher (Rob Delaney) to escape his past and claim the insurance money. Yancy pieces together the clues, including the sighting of a deer with a missing leg, leading to his revelation about Nick Stripling's disguise as Christopher. By the episode’s end, he tries to share this crucial information with Rosa, but his call goes to voicemail.

With few options left, Yancy leaves a message for Rosa on the answering machine about his findings, unaware that danger is closing in. In a shocking turn, Nick, disguised as Christopher, attacks Yancy, knocking him unconscious and putting his future in jeopardy.

Will Andrew Yancy be able to save himself in 'Bad Monkey'?

Vince Vaughn in a still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

Yancy's prospects are bleak now that he has been accused of murdering Israel O'Peele (Zach Braff), Christopher and Eve Stripling's (Meredith Hagner) accomplice. Additionally, being knocked out by Christopher raises serious concerns about Yancy's survival, as the ruthless madman shows no remorse and is indiscriminately killing people. However, with the discovery, the former detective is likely to be cleared of the allegations. Still, proving his innocence and securing his release will be far from easy.

Rosa, who is also actively seeking the truth, will likely assist Yancy once she hears his recorded message. It is probable that Christopher, now that Rosa is aware of their secret, will attempt not to injure Yancy since in case of any injury to the former detective he will be the prime suspect.

To defend himself, Christopher might decide to let Yancy live, knowing that there’s no concrete evidence to support Yancy’s theory. However, Yancy won’t remain idle; given his dubious reputation with his superiors, he needs proof to be believed. Uncovering the truth is just the first step—now, he must gather evidence to prove that Nick is masquerading as Christopher.

That being said, with each passing episode, 'Bad Monkey' intensifies the suspense, keeping viewers eagerly anticipating the next installment. The latest revelation about Christopher’s scheme promises to make the unfolding drama even more gripping.

How to stream 'Bad Monkey'?

Aba Arthur and Ronald Peet in a still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

Subscribers to Apple TV+'s streaming service may view the series, which will transport you to the exciting realm of crime and comedy. Apple TV+ costs a monthly membership fee of $9.99 to access all of the platform's original episodes and movies.

'Bad Monkey' trailer