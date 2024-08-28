'Bad Monkey' Episode 5 Preview: Andrew Yancy's relentless pursuit to land him in hot water

Apple TV+'s 'Bad Monkey' Episode 4 chronicles the backstories of characters

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Bad Monkey'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: From a mysterious arm to completely changing one's identity, Apple TV+'s ongoing comedy crime drama, 'Bad Monkey’, has all the ingredients to whisk you away on a journey that will leave you intrigued and entertained in equal parts. Based on the bestseller of the same name by Carl Hiaasen, 'Bad Monkey' is developed by Bill Lawrence, who is renowned for being the brain behind smash hits like 'Ted Lasso’, 'Scrubs’ and others.

'Bad Monkey' chronicles the quest of Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), a suspended investigator who is working hard to re-establish himself, but as fate would have it, the guy is moved to the position of a restaurant inspector, a job he despises the most. But Yancy has some of his own tricks up his sleeve as he investigates the unusual case in which he discovers the arm of a deceased man. As the story progresses, Yancy realizes that things aren't what they appear as a major conspiracy is at play.

What to expect from 'Bad Monkey' Episode 5?

Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy in a still from 'Bad Monkey'(@appletv+)

Episode 4 of 'Bad Monkey' is packed with fresh revelations, particularly those that shed light on the character's backstories and how they ended up in the tangled circumstances they are dealing with in the present.

1. What will happen to Andrew Yancy?

After uncovering the surprising revelation that Nick Stripling may not have died and have a new identity as Christopher (Rob Delaney), Yancy is knocked unconscious by Christopher. Now, we've seen Christopher murdering people left and right without much remorse, so Yancy's life is indeed in danger, but worry not.

Before being knocked out, he left a message on Rosa Campesino's (Natalie Martinez) answering machine, so the woman will probably attempt to contact him, and if she is unable to contact the former detective, she will obviously try to locate her. On the other side, given how sly Yancy is, he'll almost certainly have some tricks up his sleeve that will save his life.

2. How will Andrew Yancy prove his innocence?

The tables have turned this time, and Yancy finds himself on the other side of the law, accused of Israel O'Peele's (Zach Braff) murder. With the Miami Police Department on his heels, Yancy will undoubtedly struggle to establish his innocence; nevertheless, with newly discovered knowledge of Nick's secret, the former investigator may be able to turn things around him.

3. What is the purpose of Dragon Queen?

Dragon Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) adds a supernatural touch to the show by assisting Neville Stafford (Ronald Peet) in getting rid of Christopher using her power in the early episodes. Her character will undoubtedly play a significant part in future episodes. Perhaps her curses and magic will come into play, either directly affecting Nick and Eve Stripling's (Meredith Hagner) objectives or causing unexpected issues.

When and how to watch 'Bad Monkey' Episode 5?

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

The fifth episode of 'Bad Monkey’ will premiere on Wednesday, September 4. Brian C Brown will pen the episode, titled 'That Damn Arm Is Back’, whereas Marcos Siega will direct it. The remaining episodes will be released every week until the conclusion on October 9.

Subscribers to Apple TV+'s streaming service can easily watch and view the series, which will transport you to the exciting realm of comedy and crime drama. The streaming platform costs a monthly membership fee of $9.99 to access all of the platform's original episodes and movies.

'Bad Monkey' trailer