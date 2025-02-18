Aubrey Plaza became a 'Hot Ones' legend with one wild moment that we never saw coming

Fans couldn’t get enough of Aubrey Plaza’s wild antics, as she turned up the heat on 'Hot Ones'

'Parks & Recreation' alum Aubrey Plaza created history on YouTube by trending to the number one spot in 2019 with her wild antics while appearing on First We Feast's 'Hot Ones' segment with social media star Sean Evans. The show is renowned for placing guests in a tricky scenario where they must respond to questions while consuming ten spicy chicken wings. As per The Things, during the episode, Evans and Plaza turned to confront the paranormal, her ascent to fame, and intimate inquiries. But as the questions progressed, the hot wings got spicer, and the 'White Lotus' actress did the unthinkable and chugged a glass of milk, even snorting it to cool her taste buds.

The crazy stunt has since raked in 24 million views on the streaming giant, fans couldn't get enough of her witty remarks and funny anecdotes. "She set the bar as the coolest guest. Hard to top that one," an X user complimented. "The sarcasm levels were through the roof! Loved this episode," a fan chimed. "Killed it. I was dying it went in through the nose and out the mouth," an online user agreed.

She set the bar as the coolest guest. Hard to top that one. — Frans Peter (@retepsnarf) June 22, 2019

The sarcasm levels were through the roof! Loved this episode — Bills Monke (@BillsMonke17) June 21, 2019

Killed it. I was dying it went in though the nose and out the mouth — Alex Jaffe (@AJaffe3) June 21, 2019

"I need more people snorting things on hot ones," another fan joked. "Fantastic episode. Possibly the best this season. @evilhag is a true entertainer and so genuine," an online user gushed. Evans celebrated the viral moment on X by tweeting about the video trending on the platform. "Aubrey Plaza snorting milk No. 1 on the YouTube charts," he wrote along with crying face emojis.

I need more people snorting things on hot ones 😂😂 — Grace (@Grace53610946) June 21, 2019

Fantastic episode. Possibly the best this season. @evilhag is a true entertainer and so genuine. — Dan (@ItsjustDan_ok) June 21, 2019

Aubrey Plaza snorting milk No. 1 on the YouTube charts 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OWWmmG3HuS — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) June 21, 2019

During the interview, in response to a question about whether she believed in ghosts, Plaza narrated a funny yet eerie story about her dead cat coming back to life. "Yeah, I believe in ghosts. My cat was hit by a car and then a couple of weeks later crawled right out of the cemetery right back onto our back deck and um you know when that happens you just have to let it inside and go like cool I wonder if this is like your seventh life or your ninth one," she said. She also confessed to being tricked into performing a stand-up act before landing the role in 'Park & Recreation'.

Aubrey Plaza licks a knife during the ‘AGATHA ALL ALONG’ ASMR countdown. pic.twitter.com/S0qKz0G2QR — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) September 19, 2024

In September 2024, Plaza raised the heat by performing an ASMR video while promoting her new Marvel show - 'Agatha All Along'. She proceeded to lick a knife by creating a stimulus sound on the microphone. According to The Guardian, Plaza's deadpan brand of humor has earned her the nickname "crazy." One casting director even called her "the weirdest girl I've ever met." However, the 'My Old Ass' actress confessed that she was a normal person in real life and deeply cared about what people thought about her.

Aubrey Plaza at AOL Studios on June 21, 2016, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jenny Anderson)

Despite her funny moments trending on YouTube, she maintained that people mistook her shyness and awkwardness for eccentricity. “Maybe it confuses people that I just don’t take things that seriously. You see actors all the time who take themselves so seriously and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re talking about a movie. I try not to lose that spirit because it’s got me where I am today,” she concluded.