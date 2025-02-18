Ashton Kutcher takes a long pause when asked about Diddy's parties on live TV: "I've got a lot..."

Ashton Kutcher refused to talk about Diddy's famous parties in his 'Hot Ones' interview

It seems like Ashton Kutcher tried his best to protect the image of the disgraced rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs while appearing in a 2019 episode of Sean Evans' popular show 'Hot Ones.' During the interaction when Evans asked Kutcher, "Diddy party stories, they're our favorite genre of anecdote. If you have one..." Kutcher shared an awkward look and replied, "I've got a lot I can't tell." As the actor was about to spill the beans on Combs' parties, he paused for a few seconds and quipped, "Um, can't tell that one either. [I'm] actually cycling through them."

A clip from Kutcher's interview resurfaced online, and now, many viewers are calling out the actor for protecting Combs who is currently awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. One social media user wrote, "Ashton might want to rethink what it is exactly he can’t tell about Diddy parties." Followed by a second user who wrote, "'Diddy party stories. Man, that was some weird memory lane.' The fact that it was 6 minutes after the original question that he said this is quite telling." A third user shared, "He and Diddy are old pals!!! Safe to say this Kutcher has been to a few freak-offs." Another person exclaimed, "He's having war flashbacks just thinking about the Diddy parties."

Later on, during the same interview, Kutcher shared, "Diddy parties stories man that was like some weird memory lane." Then, Kutcher shed light on his connection with Combs and explained, "It's not really a party story, but our relationship was really bizarre." While having a conversation with Evans, Kutcher revealed that he first Combs when he was hosting MTV's show 'Punk'd' which kicked off in 2002. At that point, Combs was also starring in one of the shows of the network called 'Making the Brand.' Kutcher recalled, "So it started over Punk'd, 'cause he was like 'Yo, you can't punk me and I was like, 'I don't know what to tell you, everybody's on the table.' He's like, 'Not me, I'm off the table."

In the blink of an eye, Combs and Kutcher became "fast friends." During the interview, Kutcher stated that back in the day, he inspired Combs to run a marathon. At that point, Combs, who struggled to keep up with Kutcher asked him to slow down a little as he didn't want to look like a weak person in front of the paps. Kutcher continued, "He was so upset over the fact that he got skunked on this run. That year he decided to run the New York Marathon and so we just started immediately training for the New York Marathon."

During a joint appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', Combs and Kutcher talked about the early days of their friendship. "We were spending a lot of time together. By the way, if you’re a single man, there’s probably no greater human being in the world than him. We were having a lot of fun together,” Kutcher said, as per The Cut. Up until this moment, Kutcher hasn't shared any details about Combs' parties.