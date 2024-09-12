Are Savannah Miller and Kevin Fernandez dating? ‘The Circle’ stars spark rumours after Netflix betrayal

Kevin Fernandez ended up blaming Savannah Miller for her elimination, despite his betrayal on ‘The Circle’ Season 7

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Costars of 'The Circle', Savannah Miller and Kevin Fernandez, have people thinking that they might be an item after fans began to notice the pair consistently interacting on social media. Contrary to the dramatic way things went down for the two on the Netflix show where Kevin chose to block Savannah despite the connection many believed they shared-the two seem to have remained in contact since filming wrapped.

Even though the show is over, it's obvious that Savannah and Kevin are still following each other on social media, commenting often on each other's posts. And fans loved what that meant-the implication that their bond got tighter once the cameras stopped rolling. At first, most viewers felt there was no way their relationship could ever rebound after Kevin's blatant betrayal. Now, however, their playful banter with each other and supportive comments prove that they're over the drama. Although neither confirmed such speculations, their acts no doubt underlined the fans's inquisitive eyes that perhaps they are more than just friends. And because they do not stop communicating, their fans will also keep on feeding the rumor mills if there is something going on between them.

Kevin Fernandez blocked Savannah Miller to save Andy aka Heather Richardson

Kevin Fernandez made a bold move on 'The Circle' Season 7, blocking Savannah Miller in order to save Andy-who is really Heather Richardson catfishing as a man. Kevin and "Andy" had become pretty close, creating a "bro code" that Kevin felt loyal to. Even with Kevin and Savannah having this flirtatious relationship and clear chemistry between them, his loyalty to Andy outweighed those feelings. In the end, Kevin saved Andy, thus confirming that "his" alliance was far more important than his friendship with Savannah was.

All dynamics changed when Kevin targeted Vanessa. The moment he shifted the focus, that was to prove that Kevin gives far more importance to strategic alliances than emotional ones.

Kevin Fernandez blames Savannah Miller for her elimination in 'The Circle' Season 7 (@netflix)

Kevin Fernandez part of multiple alliances

Kevin Fernandez has played a pretty clever and calculated game thus far in 'The Circle' Season 7, as he is included in several alliances. He has close friendships with a lot of the more influential players throughout the show, which gives him flexibilities and securities throughout the game. One major one is the ‘bro code’ he established with Andy, who was actually Heather Richardson catfishing as a man. Kevin proved his loyalty to Andy by blocking Savannah Miller to protect him.

Added to this, Kevin has also aligned with other players, being in broader alliances where he can gather information and keep himself safe. Through the alignment with different groups, Kevin has kept his options open to ensure he does not become too dependent on one group. However, being part of several alliances is a dangerous strategy since it may boomerang if others realize his double-dealing. While for now, spreading his connections has saved him from elimination and kept him in the game.