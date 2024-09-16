Are Robyn Brown and Kody Brown still together? 'Sister Wives' star feels 'idiot' marrying TLC patriarch

Robyn Brown accused Kody Brown of sabotaging their relationship

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: The Browns are back, and they're more splits than ever. In the first teaser for Season 19 of 'Sister Wives', Kody Brown finds himself at odds with all of his ex-wives, including his final remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Robyn tells her spouse, "I’m having a hard time feeling, like, losing respect for you," to which he responds, "Robyn, I can’t even get it straight with you right now."

After Kody parted ways with his exes Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown, Robyn was the only woman left in the once-plural marriage. She laments, "I feel like the idiot that got left behind."

The father of 18 is still, of course, bemoaning his failed romantic relationships and asking himself, "What did I do to deserve this? What did I do wrong?"

When did 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown marry Robyn Brown?

Robyn, then 30, spotted Kody at her cousin Reba's church. Robyn, who recently had a divorce, was apprehensive of starting anything new, but she established a deep connection with Meri (Kody's wife).

She pushed on a longer romance than any of Kody's past brides, dating him for six months before marrying. Robyn and Kody celebrated their spiritual marriage on May 22, 2010, with a huge family in attendance.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown married Robyn Brown in 2010 (youtube/@tlc)

How many children do 'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown and Robyn Brown have?

In October 2011, Kody and Robyn had their first child together, a boy named Solomon Brown. Kody formally divorced Meri and wed Robyn in an attempt to adopt Robyn's children from her previous marriage.

The relationship between Kody and Meri suffered as a result of this decision, and her catfishing incident came to light a few months later. In January 2016, Kody and Robyn welcomed Ariella Brown, their daughter, who became Kody's 18th child overall.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown had a daughter, Ariella Brown with Robyn Brown (Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest)

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown accuses Kody Brown of 'sabotaging' their marriage

In the preview for TLC's upcoming Season 19 of 'Sister Wives', Robyn—the last of Kody's four sister wives—accuses him of "sabotaging" their marriage. In August 26 teaser video, it was obvious that Robyn feels Kody is "sabotaging [their] relationship" in a candid interview.

Robyn has accused Kody of "self-sabotaging" their marriage on previous occasions. In the third segment of the 1-on-1 tell-all special for Season 18 of 'Sister Wives', which aired in December 2023, Robyn stated, "He tries to implode."

"He tries to sabotage our relationship, and I have to stop him all the time." Additionally, Robyn stated that Kody had begun picking arguments with her following the breakup of his previous relationships.

At the time, she stated, "We’re in different places about the bomb that went off on our family. I’m in a major place of mourning, and he’s angry, and he doesn’t want to talk about it."

Kody said on the episode that he was attempting to ruin his relationship with Robyn as a kind of punishment for his previous failed marriages.

"I thought of leaving Robyn and having another lover," he said.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown accused of sabotaging marriage with Robyn Brown (@tlc)

'Sister Wives’ Season 19 premieres on Sunday, September 15 at 10 pm ET on TLC.