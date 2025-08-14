‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 6 gets a release date — and it's back with new families and even juicier drama

Get ready to dive into the complicated world of polygamous relationships as 'Seeking Sister Wife' is back with Season 6. The controversial reality TV show, which debuted on January 14, 2018, shares a similar storyline to the fellow TLC show 'Sister Wives,' but with a twist of finding a new member for the polygamous family. With 5 polygamous families set to take on the challenge of navigating multiple relationships, the drama will be intense, and we are seated for all that.

'Seeking Sister Wife' Season 6 is all set to release on Wednesday, September 22, at 9 pm ET, as per E! Online. Us Weekly offers an exclusive first look at the featured couples and their challenges. Returning star In the trailer, Garrick Merrifield explains, "Polygamy is something we really feel God led us to live," alongside his wife, Dannielle. The couple attempts polygamy again with a Brazilian woman named Lorrana after two previous heartbreaks, and while Dannielle is initially excited, she breaks down in the trailer upon seeing Garrick happy with Lorrana.

Dannielle then opens up about her feelings, saying, "I'm happy for them. It just makes me feel less tied to Garrick. I don't know why," while tearing up over her husband's connection with Lorrana. In the Davis household, tensions rise when girlfriend Teresa asserts, "I just want to have Nick to myself; let's get that straight," expressing her discomfort with sharing a last name with the other women, while Nick adds, "Polygamy is certainly not for the faint of heart."

Among the new couples, Reise and Billie Jean Williamson, married for four years and raising twins, are enthusiastic about welcoming another woman into their family. Matt and Anjelica Johnson face challenges after their sister wife, Shanay, who has been with them for three years, expresses a desire to formalize their union. Meanwhile, Yessel and Dani Peralta struggle to align their expectations in their polygamy journey, with Dani admitting, "I don't want to feel resentful toward my husband for being intimate with another woman when that is what we're setting out to do."

As the trailer continues, tensions escalate as Dani confronts the harsh realities of polygamy. During a dinner with a prospective suitor, Dani is caught off guard when the woman asks bluntly, "When can I expect sex with your husband?" Later, Dani tells her husband, "I don't want another woman to have a child with you," but Yessel insists, "No, this is what I want." From the look of the trailer, the upcoming season promises a mix of heartbreak, conflict, and personal growth as these families navigate love, commitment, and complex emotions.

Notably, 'Seeking Sister Wife' Season 6, produced by Bright Spot Content for TLC, explores the emotional highs and lows of polygamous relationships, following each household as they navigate the challenges and rewards of finding a new sister wife, as per Deadline. The season highlights how the couples' pursuit of love and family unfolds in unexpected ways.