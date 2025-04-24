When Blake Shelton saw Adam Levine’s ‘The Voice’ outfit and said what we were all thinking (out loud)

'The Voice' has been entertaining viewers for nearly 15 years, with 27 seasons under its belt and a rotating panel of judges over the years. Adam Levine, the Maroon 5 frontman, has been a familiar face since Season 1, despite taking a break somewhere along the way. Now, he’s back for Season 27, joining Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and John Legend. A veteran of the show’s playful banter, Levine knows how to crack a joke—and take one, too.

Back in 'The Voice' season 1, when the show was still in its formative years, most of the 'rules' were still very loosey-goosey as the judges shared a lot of friendly banter. Some may argue that the early years of 'The Voice' were the best, with some of the best talent and funny moments caught on screen. Blake Shelton, a renowned country singer, was a part of the first panel of judges for the show that would go on to become a sensation alongside Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine.

Shelton and Levine have been close ever since the first season of the show, with the duo sharing a lot of friendly banter and fun antics. The two are always a joy to watch on screen and always steal the spotlight when they start bickering, even if it might be during a contestant's performance review. 'The Voice' released a two-minute digital exclusive called 'Valentine's Day Confessions', where the judges talked about their experience with Cupid's birthday.

When Levine's turn came to speak, he gave the stoic answer, "Valentine's Day doesn't mean that much to me because day is Valentine's Day except Valentine's Day." Shelton, on the other hand, hilariously added, "Don't have to go any further than just a few chairs down to be with my valentine, Adam." Their relationship has that classic older-younger brother energy, where one stirs up trouble and the other rolls his eyes and goes with it.

A similar funny incident happened during 'The Voice' Season 2. Levine was wearing a white T-shirt with a black striped sweatshirt over it, and as the duo were bickering, Shelton made use of the opportunity and quipped, "When you buy a sweater that looks like a barcode, does it freak out the cash register?" With a grin on his face, Shelton continued as Levine looked down with no words coming to his rescue. "Does the cash register try to sweep the whole thing?" You need to think about that for a second and let me do my thing." In the very same episode, the judges even brought a puppet doll that was a spitting image of Levine, sparking laughter all around the studio.