Angelina Jolie going barefoot on ‘The Tonight Show’ may seem bizarre — but her reason made sense

Angelina Jolie is known for her glamourous portrayal on and off screen, and her voguish red carpet and interview appearances often become the talk of the town. However, in December 2024, Jolie created a stir with her unconventional fashion statement while appearing on the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. People reported that the Oscar winner chose to go 'barefoot' for her first television interview in decades. “Did you forget your shoes?” Fallon asked in disbelief. “I noticed that you’re barefoot,” he added. “No, I broke my toe yesterday, and I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided to not," Jolie replied, amused, flaunting her perfectly pedicured feet with red-painted nails.

She explained that talk shows always gave her 'jitters', “By the way, I get very nervous on talk shows,” she confessed. “I get very uncomfortable, and I haven’t done one for, like, a decade. This is so not my thing.” Jolie appeared on the show to promote her latest musical drama, 'Maria', wearing a black sleeveless dress and sporting minimal makeup. The 'Maleficent' actress accessorized the elegant outfit with gold earrings and left her blonde hair open. However, her quirky style garnered mixed reactions from fans. "She looks pretty!!!!! Super surprised that she didn’t wear any shoes cause I heard she hurt her foot maybe but next time she should be very careful when wearing shoes," a fan complimented and expressed concern at the same time.

"Can someone explain to me why she gets to walk around barefoot? It’s really unsanitary," an X user chimed. "Barefoot...but how to do it...demential," an online user questioned. "So beautiful and so talented," another fan praised her personality.

During the same interview, Jolie cited her private life as the reason for her absence from popular chat shows, adding that her children disliked being in the spotlight. "I think some of them [want to work] off-camera, behind the scenes, but they really, really want to be — especially Shiloh — they want to be private,” she shared. “Just private, not photographed, not on the thing. I think, her most of all, would like privacy.” The "Salt" actress went on to say that it is up to the individual because some people love making public appearances and others like going live on chat shows. “But it wasn’t their choice,” she said. “So some people are more comfortable with public, some people are more comfortable with talk shows.”

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Jolie essayed the role of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in director Pablo Larraín's 'Maria'. The film won critical acclaim worldwide, however, after giving a stellar performance the Golden Globe winner is disappointed with the Oscar snub this year. According to Page Six, the biopic has been left out of the Academy Award nominations, “Angelina will be devastated look at all the press she did for the film — she wanted to get nominated,” a senior source from the awards said. “She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade. She even went to the Gotham Awards. She did all these magazine covers.”

Jolie made her acting comeback with the musical film, the awards insider also revealed that the snub comes after the messy public divorce between her and ex-husband Brad Pitt. The insider added that Hollywood loves "Team Brad" and "nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote.”