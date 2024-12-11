'Maria' Review: Angelina Jolie is breathtaking as Maria Callas in Netflix's touching film

'Maria' on Netflix is a biographical film based on Maria Callas, one of the most influential opera singers to have ever lived

At 49, Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie takes one of the most challenging roles and nails it with perfection. In Netflix's latest release 'Maria', Jolie plays Maria Callas, one of the greatest opera singers of all time. However, her rise to fame and achievements aren't in the spotlight in the film. The two-hour-long film focuses on Calla's last days, focusing on her fading glory, fragile health, and emotional setbacks.

The film kicks off in 1977 Paris with 53-year-old Callas's dead body being removed from her apartment. The narrative then takes a rewind to one week prior where we see how once a great star lived her final days in loneliness, wanting to sing one more time- not for her mother, not for her lover, or the audience, but for herself.

Angelina Jolie is a treat to watch in Netflix's 'Maria'

Angelina Jolie in 'Maria' (Netflix)

Angelina Jolie's portrayal of Callas is nothing but spectacular. She brings her strong aura to play the iconic opera singer. But it is her quiet moments brimming with unspoken sorrow that truly shine. One of the most heart-touching scenes features Callas’s conversation with a pianist. The pain is evident in her voice and it's as if she might break into tears at any moment. It’s one of those cinematic moments that lingers in your mind long after the credits roll.

Her performance is elevated by sharp dialogues. The element of wit added to her character would stop you from skipping any scene. However, there are moments when it feels that Callas could have been more humanized. The script tries too hard to keep her on a pedestal and we are left wanting to see more rawness and unfiltered version of the character.

Supporting characters elevate Angelina Jolie's performance

Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Alba Rohrwacher in 'Maria' (Netflix/@pablolarraín)

To be honest, the film wouldn't be so engaging if it didn't have strong and compassionate supporting characters. Callas, in her final years, lives with her full-time butler, Ferruccio (Pierfrancesco Favino), and housemaid, Bruna (Alba Rohrwacher).

Ferruccio is arguably the most empathetic character who is well aware of Callas's self-destructive tendencies and continues to plead with her to see a doctor. These characters don't judge her for her growing "insanity" and instead do their job with utmost sincerity. Even Callas is aware that they are all she has, thus making their relationship unique and special.

'Maria' enchants us with stunning cinematography

Angelina Jolie in 'Maria' (Netflix)

Edward Lachman takes 'Maria' to another level with his cinematography. Paris isn't just a backdrop but a character in itself. We get to see grand operas to cozy cafes, serving as a contrast to Callas's quiet descent. Watching Callas glide through the streets, immaculately dressed and ever-graceful, we're reminded of the city's role as a place of beauty and isolation in her life.

The film further keeps things interesting as Callas's reality begins to blur with fantasy. She has a TV interview conducted by Mandrax (it's the name of the pill that she frequently consumes). It doesn't take long to discover that this interview is just an imagination of Callas. But what happens here is that through Mandrax, Callas is able to revisit the haunting memories of her past.

The film also occasionally offers flashbacks into the key moments of Callas's life, which include her first meeting with Aristotle Onassis, the subsequent romance, and eventual heartbreak. These flashbacks are shot in black and white, helping viewers to easily differentiate between two timelines.

'Maria' is now streaming on Netflix