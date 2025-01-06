Amy Adams’ new movie had a scene so 'disgusting', the crew members were forced to leave the room

The gruesome scene in question got the entire set unsettled, even forcing some crew members to abandon the set.

Amy Adams is known for taking on daring and dangerous roles, but her latest film, Nightbitch, might be her wildest one yet. Directed by Marielle Heller and based on Rachel Yoder’s 2021 novel, the movie dives headfirst into the raw, messy realities of motherhood, while adding a bizarre, animalistic twist. Yes, you heard that right. Adams plays a new mom who begins to suspect she is turning into a dog at night. Now you know where the movie gets its name. The film is a mix of dark humor with unsettling, scary visuals, but one particular scene went so far that it left several crew members unable to stay in the room during filming.

The story follows Adams’ character, simply called 'Mother,' as she struggles with the monotony of parenting, playdates, tantrums, and messes, while also dealing with growing feelings of isolation and frustration. As her world begins to wear, she starts experiencing strange, primal urges. Whether these transformations are real or imagined, is part of the mystery. but the film doesn’t shy away from showing her descent into this surreal experience. One scene, in particular, has piqued public interest over how far it pushes boundaries. It features Mother noticing a strange bump on her lower back. At first, it seems like a boil, but as she digs into it, things take a horrifying turn when it bursts open, revealing a dog’s tail growing out of her body. If that sounds disgusting, it’s because it is. The scene used practical effects, with prosthetics and puppeteers working behind the scenes to make it look disturbingly real. Director Heller dubbed it “the biggest, most disgusting, [and] groany scene of the movie.”

Amy Adams talks about her role as Mother in Nightbitch at BFI London Film Festival.



She's a woman who has become a mother and decided to stay at home with her son and is having trouble finding her new identity.#AmyAdams #Nightbitchmovie #MarielleHeller #cinema pic.twitter.com/DO7cSjZ8dh — VIMooZ Blog (@VIMOOZ) January 2, 2025

Talking about the process, Heller explained, “The creation of that was very complicated. We made a prosthetic version of her body, and it was puppeteered and operated with hand doubles and people underneath who were squirting out puss and feeding hair in through it. I found this whole process hilarious! But there were some people on set who were so disgusted that they actually couldn’t be in the room while we filmed it,” as reported by Indie Wire. For fans of Yoder’s book, this moment will surely hit home. The novel leans heavily into dark humor and grotesque imagery to reflect the struggles of motherhood, and the film stays true to that.

Amy Adams in Marielle Heller’s ‘NIGHTBITCH.’



The thriller follows a suburban housewife who believes she’s turning into a dog. pic.twitter.com/m8qkwU1l15 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 3, 2024

Even Adams admitted the scene was a lot to handle. But thankfully, she wasn’t there for the worst of it. “Luckily, I was not there!” Adams shared in an interview with CinemaBlend. “I was there for part of it when we first see the bump. But a lot of it, the actual…I’m just really glad I wasn’t there for that particular [scene]. I didn’t see it until I screened the movie! …The first time I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh! OK! We’re doing it. OK, that’s where we’re going. I like it.’ Of course, I knew it was coming. But I was very impressed.”

Amy Adams in a still from 'Nightbitch'. (Image Source: Searchlight Pictures)

While the movie has a few cringe moments that might not be for everyone, they serve a purpose, tapping into something deeply emotional and raw—the highs and lows of motherhood, brought to life by Adams’ incredible performance. With Nightbitch, both Adams and Heller prove they’re willing to push boundaries, even if it means some people can’t stomach watching it happen.