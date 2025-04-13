Chicken leaves ‘AGT’ judges speechless with her piano skills in one of the craziest acts on live TV

The judges didn’t expect much from a chicken, but when it played ‘America the Beautiful’, they were floored!

Once upon a time, a chicken took over the stage of 'America's Got Talent' and stunned the judges! During an episode of 'AGT' Season 12, the judges were taken aback when Jokgu the Chicken performed a beautiful rendition of Ray Charles' patriotic song 'America the Beautiful' on the piano. Yeah, you read that right. At first, Jokgu looked hesitant, which resulted in certain groans from the studio audience and eye-rolls from the judges Mel B as well as Simon Cowell. Shortly afterward, Jokgu got past the nervousness and began pecking away at the familiar notes of the classic song. At the beginning of the performance, Howie Mandel was so curious to see Jokgu playing the piano that he hopped out of his seat.

According to NBC, as Jokgu began playing the piano, a shocked Mel quipped, "No, way. That is crazy. I have never seen that before." Soon after, Mandel, who was amazed by Jokgu's piano skills, got out of his seat and placed his hand over his heart. After a while, Heidi Klum also leaped out of her seat and enthusiastically watched Jokgu with a big smile on her face. By the end of the performance, Cowell also got to his feet and clapped loudly for Jokgu. Then, the host of the show, Tyra Banks, was also impressed by Jokgu and exclaimed, "That is what I call talent." After getting four yeses from the judging panel, Jokgu moved on to the next round of the competition.

Once the audition clip of Jokgu popped up online, the fans rushed to the comments section of the post and applauded Jokgu. One social media user wrote, "Chicken does nothing. The audience boos. Jokgu: "Okay, Bish wants a piece of this??!!??" Plays the piano." Followed by a second fan who penned, "This is the best performance ever on America’s Got Talent. It deserved the golden buzzer." Another netizen stated, "Poor Chicken initially had stage fright, but once she overcame it, she went on to impress and delight the audience." A user went on to say, "She impressed the hell out of everyone even after they booed her.. what a brave girl. She's 'no chicken.'"

For those wondering, Jokgu came on the NBC talent competition series with her two owners, Seiree Arii and Shannon Myers. At one point in time, when Mandel asks the two about Jokgu's skills, Arii responds, "She's gonna play the keyboard and she'll play 'America the Beautiful.'" Then, a confused Simon quipped, "Are you serious?" to which Arii replied, "Yes." Shortly afterward, Myers chimed in, "She's gonna play that keyboard right there."

As per Huffpost, following that, Shannon, one of Jokgu's owners gushed over her keyboard skills and went on to say, "She picked it up very quickly, she's very intelligent." Talking about Jokgu's journey on 'America's Got Talent', it was short and sweet. Jokgu ended up getting eliminated from the popular talent competition in the Judge Cuts, where the buff brahma bantam chicken tried to play Steppenwolf's 'Born to be Wild' on the piano alongside her sister, Aichan.