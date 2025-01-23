'American Primeval' fans are convinced that one character is really 'hard to watch': "The worst actor..."

Fans have called out an 'American Primeval' star, claiming she has been "destroying" the show with her performance.

Following the smashing hit success of 'Territory,' Netflix is grabbing major headlines again with another Western epic saga, 'American Primeval.' Set against the backdrop of 1857, the miniseries transports viewers into the tumultuous events surrounding the Mountain Meadows Massacre. With an IMDb score of 8.2 and 67% user ratings for Rotten Tomatoes, the show has made a place for itself in the hearts of the viewers. However, a particular character is getting the heat, with many saying in unison how the character is getting on their nerves.

The character in discussion is Sara Holloway, who is played by Betty Gilpin, per Irish Star. Betty is a resilient mother who leaves no stone unturned to safeguard her son. It is revealed that she is running away from the law for the murder and robbery of her wealthy husband. While her character embodies resilience and a strong mind, viewers, unfortunately, have expressed disappointment with her, as many shared their views in a Reddit post.

Betty Gilpin seen leaving 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' in Midtown on January 14, 2025 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aeon)

An agitated fan said, "God, I hate Sara, though. It’s hard to watch her be so stupid. It’s frustrating." Another said, "Omg, only three in, and I really hope Sara dies of a painful death equal to the continued stupidity and annoyance levels provided by." Meanwhile, a fan shared why they hate Sara, saying, "I just googled "Why is Sara so stupid in American Primeval? And it led me to this post. Just in episode 3, where she just HAD to return the little girl. Like f**k I’d have all my faith in Mr. Reed. I almost might shut this off because I cannot handle unnecessary forks in the story."

Another viewer criticized Gilpin's acting skills and said, "The woman who plays Sara Rowell is the worst actor. Whatever I find redeeming elsewhere, she destroys it." Another said, "I just want to know, what makes Sara think she knows better than the tracker that she begged to lead them???? I would have left her the first time she gave me trouble. Like she has been living in the city and knows nothing about the wild, there is no law in the wild. She is the stupidest character I have ever seen. She got 5 people killed and almost Isaac by not staying on the cliff with the kids. She gets them captured by not listening to Isaac to let the little girl be. If there is no fire and she isn’t crying, then leave her be like WTF."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OH, MARY! (@ohmaryplay)

While Gilpin's character arc in 'American Primeval' is getting flak, the talented actress made her Broadway debut on Tuesday, January 21, at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City, as reported by Just Jared. Betty has stepped into the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in 'Oh, Mary!' replacing original star and writer Cole Escola. The play has made history at the Lyceum Theatre, becoming the first production in its 121-year history to gross over $1 million in a single week and breaking its own box office record eleven times.