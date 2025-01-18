'American Primeval' and 'Yellowstone' had one thing in common that not many know about

While these shows differ in tone and style they share one striking similarity that has become a prominent ingredient for preparation for the cast.

The Western genre, long characterized by its rugged landscapes and grizzled characters, has found fresh life through two vastly different yet equally compelling series— Netflix’s ‘American Primeval’ and Taylor Sheridan’s 'Yellowstone.' While these shows differ in tone, style, and narrative focus, they share one striking similarity— a painstaking ‘cowboy camp’ that has become a prominent ingredient for prepping the cast. For viewers of Western dramas, the demanding requirements of portraying a cowboy is no secret. Both ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘American Primeval’ required their actors to hone the skills essential to the cowboy lifestyle.

‘Yellowstone,’ a sprawling tale of family, power, and politics, has become synonymous with its captivating cowboy camp. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, weighed in and described the experience as a non-negotiable rite of passage. Grimes shared, “Taylor (creator of the series) is a cowboy himself. He really walks the walk […] He made sure that we were on the horse every day and he sent us to the cowboy camp.” Taylor Sheridan also once stressed, “I don’t rehearse with my actors...There is no way to inform them what this way of life is, you just have to do it. I just take them out and put them to work,” as reported by Dexerto.

Netflix’s ‘American Primeval’ adopted a similar approach. Filmed in Santa Fe, its version of cowboy camp was grueling, pushing actors to ride horses through three feet of snow and adapt to harsh conditions. Director Peter Berg highlighted the physical demands, asking actors beforehand, “Are you in physical shape? Are your knees good? Are your ankles good? Is your back okay?” Unfortunately, injuries still occurred, with Taylor Kitsch, who plays Isaac, breaking his foot early in production but continuing in a boot for six weeks.

However, despite the striking similarity both shows are poles apart. ‘Yellowstone’ highlights the glamour and drama of modern ranching, whereas, ‘American Primeval’ dives headfirst into the brutal survivalism of 19th-century pioneers. ‘Yellowstone’ romanticizes the West’s sweeping vistas and family dramas, even in its worst moments. Its prequels, ‘1883’ and ‘1923,’ extend this legacy, layering drama with historical insight. In contrast, ‘American Primeval’ washes away the glimmers and portrays the true picture of the Utah War of 1857. Berg ensured that the series is past behind in maintaining its aesthetics. He shared, "These folks are not in a position to sit back and enjoy the vistas," as reported by Radio Times.

Unlike ‘Yellowstone’s’ dramatic intrigue, ‘American Primeval’ pushes viewers into brutal violent scenes. The show captures various real-life tragedies that showcase the historical brutality. The characters of the show, be it Issac, a grief-stricken loner, or Abish, a woman fighting for her freedom; all offer glimpses of humanity amid the chaos.