‘American Idol’ fans demand a major change for Season 24, and it’s not the format: ‘Judges are...’

If ‘American Idol’ wants to survive, viewers think playing it safe won't work anymore

'American Idol' season 23 saw Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood, who replaced long-term judge Katy Perry, on the judges panel. The show recently declared the winner, Jamal Roberts, the 27-year-old P.E teacher, and runner-up John Foster, and Breanna Nix, who finished in third place. There is no doubt that the three judges had brought the show to another level, adding a slew of talented singers to the list of upcoming stars the music industry will ever have. This season also reportedly had the highest rating of the finale, as reported by The Sun, but the show was still slammed for being boring.

On the Reddit thread title, 'What's Wrong With American Idol?', a viewer pointed out, "I believe that this is the other problem with American Idol. It seems the producers insist that the judges only make positive comments once the live shows begin. This has become more apparent since the show moved to ABC." Criticizing the judges, another viewer said, "Self-indulgent judges stealing the spotlight and not truly mentoring contestants." Echoing a similar sentiment, a netizen added, "Judges are way too nice, don’t give good constructive criticism, whoever has the biggest sob story makes it farther."

Speaking of Carrie Underwood, the winner of season 4, a Reddit user wrote, "This season is boring. Carrie is a talented artist, and I love her music. But as a judge, she is dull and temperamental. No real emotions." He added, "It is like she is afraid of how she will be perceived, so she stays stiff and unrelatable? The only thing memorable about her is her flashy fashion outfits. Come on, Carrie. Loosen up and have some fun. It is ok. You don't have to be perfect. We want to see you be human. Cry if you feel like crying. Smile and laugh more."

It wasn't only Underwood to face the backlash, on another Reddit thread title, 'Can’t stand this show anymore?' a fan wrote, "As far as judges, I think the best judges they ever had were JLo, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick Jr. They were not afraid to be critical, especially Harry. They were hip at that time and all in different genres. I like all 3 judges this year, but you have two country singers and a 75-year-old whose last hit album was in 1976 in his genre of music, but in 2012 he released an album that was country versions of his songs."

As of now, the show has not announced who the judges will be for season 24, but fans aren't being silent. From their comments, it's clear that they are demanding a balanced panel. People are neither looking for cutthroat judges like Simon Cowell, who was with the show since its premiere till season 9 in 2010, nor are they looking for extremely polite judges who shy away from honestly critiquing the contestants. Fans are looking for a real show, without crushing the dreams of the hopefuls or sugarcoating the truth and we hope they get it.