Lionel Richie’s fate on ‘American Idol’ still unclear as showrunner hints at panel changes

"I think we’re in a good place. I’m excited for them to crown their first winner together as a threesome," a producer revealed.

Lionel Richie's future on 'American Idol' remains a mystery! The 23rd season of the ABC singing competition show just concluded on May 18, 2025, and the show's fans are curious to know who will be returning to the judging panel for the next season. In the recent season, esteemed judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Richie were seen guiding a bunch of talented artists on the beloved singing show. With the rumors swirling in the air and the fans yearning for answers, the show's producers have stayed mum about the future of Richie and his fellow judges, Bryan and Underwood, on 'American Idol.'

During an interview with TV Line, 'American Idol' showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick spilled the beans on the future of the judging panel. When Wolflick was asked if the fans can expect the same panel for the next season, she replied, “It’s early days still, but I love our panel. I think we’re in a good place. I’m excited for them to crown their first winner together as a threesome. They’re all passionate about the show.”

Soon after, Wolflick confirmed that 'American Idol' will be returning for Season 24 in the future by saying, "Obviously, American Idol is coming back as a show, and we already have thousands of submissions coming in for next season. So the momentum is coming, but we’ll have to stay tuned." When Wolflick was asked to comment on the return of the judges, she quipped, "We never share our hand before the end of the season, but it should be coming soon, and we’re excited about the show doing so well."

Elsewhere in the interview, Wolflick also mentioned that the show's ratings have improved. Wolflick further remarked, “The live shows have really had a nice uptick in viewership, and we’ve actually grown a ton from the premiere to now. In this kind of eroding television world, it’s pretty awesome.” As of this moment, Richie hasn't made any official comment about his departure or return to the show.

For the unversed, let us share with you that Richie joined 'American Idol' in 2018 during its revival. “I am very excited to be joining Katy, Luke, and Ryan on ‘American Idol.' As a singer, songwriter, and producer, I feel I can bring a great deal of experience to the table. It’s going to be so much fun!" Richie shared at the time, according to Variety. On the other hand, Bryan, who also came on board for the show around the same time, chimed in, “I’m excited at the chance to help some deserving artists reach their dreams. To be in a position in my career to help facilitate this, along with the other judges, is just a complete honor. It’s gonna be a blast!”

At that time, the then 'American Idol' showrunner Trisha Kinane explained, “We have taken our time to get the right mix of amazing talent for the new Idol judging panel. Our viewers expect musical credibility, passion, and a true concern for the contestants, and with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie joining the brilliant Katy Perry, we have two more world-class musical powerhouses eager to get to work and identify the next generation of superstars.”