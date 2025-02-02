Amber Heard once kissed Jimmy Kimmel on live TV for a reason we still don't understand years later

Heard, who was promoting her film shocked the audience when she suddenly planted a kiss on Kimmel, leaving him visibly flustered.

Back in 2015, when Amber Heard's marriage to Johhny Depp was still seemingly intact, the actress made an unforgettable appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’— one that had fans and audiences talking for years. During her appearance, Heard who was promoting her film ‘The Danish Girl,’ shocked the audience when she suddenly planted a kiss on host Jimmy Kimmel leaving him visibly flustered.

As per TheThings, Heard, with a mischievous smile explained that it was a message from her then-husband. Kimmel, always quick with a joke reminded her that he had kissed Depp a few times. Heard laughed, acknowledging she noticed that. The two shared a playful banter about Depp and Kimmel’s so-called ‘relationship,’ with Kimmel jokingly reassuring her that he doesn’t want to make her jealous. Continuing the comedic exchange, Heard shared that Kimmel’s on-air interactions with Depp had caused many wars in her house.

This kiss was an interesting footnote in Heard and Depp’s marriage. At the time, their relationship seemed like a fairy tale, with Depp often speaking highly of his wife. However, as fans now know, things were far from perfect behind the scenes, and the couple’s relationship would soon spiral into one of the most publicized celebrity legal battles in history. Depp, for his part, was no stranger to playful interactions with Kimmel. The actor had been a frequent guest on the show and had built a reputation for being charismatic and humorous. In fact, during one of his appearances, the actor took things a step further than Heard.

As per Today, he remarked, "You have this very handsome- let's just be honest and say beautiful face." He planted not one, not two, but three kisses on Kimmel in quick succession. The audience roared with laughter as Kimmel caught between amusement and shock, fanned himself dramatically and quipped, "I've lost my train of thought. I'm done. That's more kissing than I did in all of high school." In hindsight, fans have speculated whether moments like these were indicative of a larger dynamic within their marriage— one where public displays masked deeper personal struggles.

Intriguingly, Heard’s on-air antics didn’t stop there. She later appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ where she spoke about her love for poetry and the significance of her tattoos, which included quotes from Pablo Neruda and Omar Khayyam. Her Neruda-inspired tattoo read, "I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul." She revealed that her other tattoo read, “Since the fate of the world is non-existent since you exist, be merry.” Such quotes would later resurface during her legal battle with Depp, as she posted cryptic Neruda references on social media, fueling speculation about hidden messages directed at her ex-husband.