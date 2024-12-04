Alyssa Ellman 2.0: 'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin emerges as Lifetime show's new villain

'MAFS' stars Alyssa Ellman and Michelle Tomblin dish similar dramas

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 star Michelle Tomblin is still reeling over David Trimble's living situation making his life miserable. She has gradually emerged as the ultimate villain of the latest season fueling comparison to former star Alyssa Ellman. Season 14's star exchanged vows with Chris Collette.

Alyssa instantly realized that her marriage was a huge mistake soon after she saw Chris. He was not her ideal type leading to an instant marriage failure. However, Michelle drew similarities with Alyssa as her husband Davi is also not her ideal type. Michelle kicked off her marriage claiming that Davi was everything that she wanted.

However, Michelle didn't even want to give her marriage a try and had a meltdown sabotaging their honeymoon in Cancun. Instead of spending time to get to know about David, she became insufferable to him with her negative attitude. She complained that David living in his parent's basement was her biggest turnoff but his physique seemed to be a bigger problem for her.

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble (@lifetime)

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin criticizes David Trimble

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin seemingly looks for every possible reason to criticize her husband, David Trimble. She raised a major red flag when she complained about his tattoo. David notably revealed that he dedicated one of his tattoos to his ex-girlfriend which seemed to be a huge issue for her.

In addition to this, she was left disappointed when David revealed his smoking habit. He wanted to start his relationship with truth and claimed that he was willing to quit smoking for Michelle. Instead of appreciating the care and effort, Michelle called the habit 'gross' leaving David embarrassed.

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin criticizes David Trimble (@lifetime)

Will Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble make it to the Decision day?

'MAFS' couple Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble are not the perfect match and their incompatibility would soon lead to their divorce. They would part ways days before the decision day. The couple might have moved in together and given a shot at their marriage but Michelle has already checked out of the social experiment. Michelle has pointed out multiple issues with David and is not ready to compromise with anything.

Independent and ambitious Michelle was looking for a partner with similar values but she was not clearly open with the Lifetime show experts about her choices. Michelle has previously admitted that she has dated handsome men and claimed that physical appearance doesn't matter to her now but she notably doesn't have a positive affirmation for her husband. She has been blindsiding David while seemingly hoping to get a victim edit from the Lifetime show.

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin asks for a brief break from David Trimble (@lifetime)

Catch new episodes of 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime and 'Afterparty' at 10 pm ET.