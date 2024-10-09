All the 'Citadel: Diana' characters ranked, and why Ettore Zani isn't #1

Prime Video's 'Citadel: Diana' is developed by Alessandro Fabbri and follows an undercover agent in Milan

Contains spoilers for 'Citadel: Diana'

MILAN, ITALY: The action-packed universe of 'Citadel: Diana' has finally made its debut with a bang, and is generating a lot of headlines owing to its intriguing premise and well-developed characters. The show, which is part of the 'Citadel' universe, is set in Italy in the year 2030. The drama features a strong female lead, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), whose life is turned upside down when the global espionage agency 'Citadel' is destroyed by the formidable syndicate Manticore.

While one might write a ton of praise for the show's screenplay, the characters in 'Citadel: Diana' deserve to be recognized as well. The series's exploration of power dynamics reveals that each character has distinct characteristics. So, let's rank the characters of 'Citadel: Dinaa', from worst to best.

5. Ettore Zani

Maurizio Lombardi in 'Citadel: Diana' (YouTube/@primevideo)

Ettore Zani is certainly the worst of the major characters in 'Citadel: Diana'. Ettore is shown as a power-hungry man who knows precisely what he wants. He is a one-dimensional character who craves power and is on the moon after discovering the third weapon, when combined with Jupiter, can unleash devastation.

He is the one who pushes Edo Zani to be the strongest, but his suspicion of Diana's intentions leads to his downfall. In sum, his goals for control and supremacy are obvious and do not dive deeper into emotional or psychological dimensions, making him appear more like a straightforward villain than a complex character.

4. Julia Zani

Thekla Reuten in 'Citadel: Diana' (Priem Video/@marcoghidelli)

Julia Zani (Thekla Reuten) gets the fourth rank among Citadel: Diana's characters because of her emotional depth. Julia's role as a mother has a protective and caring influence on the storyline.

Although Julia is aware of her husband Ettore's merciless aspirations, she is fiercely protective of her son and supports Edo's relationship with Diana. Julia's power contributes to the plotline's depth in addition to her role as a strong maternal figure.

3. Gabriele

Filippo Nigro as Gabriele in a still from 'Citadel: Diana' (@primevideo)

Gabriele (Filippo Nigro) is the third-best character in 'Citadel: Diana' since he had a significant impact on the narrative and serves as a catalyst who supports Diana. Diana bursts into delighted tears as Gabriele appears in the final episode of the show, indicating the importance he places in her life.

Not only that, but Gabriele adds emotional weight to Diana's character, motivating her to seek vengeance for her parents' heinous deaths. I am confident that Gabriele's character will play a more significant role in the show's second part.

2. Edo Zani

Lorenzo Cervasio as Edo Zani in a still from 'Citadel: Diana' (@primevideo)

Edo, unsurprisingly, takes second place on the list due to his compelling journey. Throughout the series, Edo transforms from a naive heir to someone who confronts his family's tragic past. Furthermore, Edo is a multifaceted character with layers of loyalty and internal turmoil.

As the story unfolds, his character gains prominence as he becomes connected with Diana. By the conclusion of the season, Edo has established himself as a forceful figure who understands exactly what he wants. Yes, killing Ettore was something I never expected Edo to do, but it simply marks the beginning of his new journey, which will undoubtedly depict him as a vicious man in the second part of 'Citadel: Diana'.

1. Diana Cavalieri

A still from 'Citadel: Diana' (@primevideo)

The protagonist of 'Citadel: Diana' surely merits the top slot in the list due to her strong character arc. Diana has seen it all, from losing loved ones to struggling for her own life. She is the epitome of resilience. Following the Citadel's collapse and the deaths of her colleagues, she epitomizes the fighting spirit of a survivor and vows to confront the antagonists.

Not only do her manipulating talents contribute to her character, but she also effortlessly drives a breach between father and son, resulting in Edo killing Ettore.

How to stream 'Citadel: Diana'?

Matilda De Angelis takes on the lead role in 'Citadel: Diana' (@primevideo)

If you wish to get swept away into the mesmerizing world of espionage, a membership of Prime Video is required. Users can subscribe to a membership that costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year.

'Citadel: Diana' trailer