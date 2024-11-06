All 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' characters ranked, and why Honey isn't #1

As 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' premieres on Prime Video, we have ranked the characters from worst to best

Contains spoilers for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

MUMBAI, INDIA: The Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden starrer 'Citadel' has arrived on Prime Video and we're already obsessed with it. Serving as a prequel to the original 2023 series, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', takes us to Nadia's childhood, with a focus on her parents- Honey and Rahi aka Bunny.

The series unfolds across two timelines: one in the early ’90s before Nadia is born, and another in the year 2000, when the 7 or 8-year-old Nadia is being raised by her single mother. The series delivers not just a gripping plot and slick action, but also introduces standout characters who become key assets to the 'Citadel' universe. We have ranked the pivotal characters based on our assessment:

6. Zooni

Simran Bagga as Zooni in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (@primevideo)

Simran Bagga is introduced as Zooni, the widow of Citadel's head, Rinzel. Her sole mission is to nab Vishwa aka Guru, who has been operating a secret agency vis a vis Citadel. Though we were initially seated for the brewing war between Vishwa and Citadel, the charm was lost owing to the average treatment of the character of Zooni.

To go after a character like Kay Kay Menon's, the character of Zooni required more toughness and sass.

5. KD

Saqib Saleem in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (Amazon MGM Studios/@jigneshpanchal)

Actor Saqib Saleem appears as KD, a looming threat to Honey and Nadia. He is one of Guru's mentees and a blind follower of his ideology. KD is terrorizing enough, he doesn't think twice before pulling the trigger. His epic showdown with the protagonists is a feast to the eyes.

4. Nadia

Kashvi Majmundar in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (Amazon MGM Studios/@jigneshpanchal)

Child actor Kashvi Majmundar plays young Nadia, a role originally played by Priyanka Chopra in the 2023 series. Just a few minutes into the series, we are introduced to her strengths, honed by her single mother’s training and the genes of her stuntman father, whom she has never met. She is sharp, attentive, and knows how to escape from "bad guys". The young Nadia's portrayal is perfect which explains her fierceness and ambition as she grows up.

3. Honey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (Amazon MGM Studios/@jigneshpanchal)

Honey is a struggling actress in the Bollywood industry. Played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she is bogged down by multiple rejections, mainly because she isn't ready to sleep with directors and producers. Kicked out of her rented apartment, she is forced to take a side job Bunny tells her about. Honey is a fiercely independent woman of the ’90s who leaves home to chase her dreams. She’s a risk-taker with a strong moral compass, always striving to do what’s right.

2. Bunny

Varun Dhawan in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (Amazon MGM Studios/@jigneshpanchal)

Bunny, played by Varun Dhawan, is a stuntman/secret agent. The series fully explores this character, not just through thrilling action scenes, but by adding an emotional depth with a backstory that continues to shape his present. Orphaned as a child after losing his parents, he was sent to an orphanage, where Guru adopted him for selfish reasons of his own. Believing every word of Guru, Bunny thinks that he is on the good side of the moral spectrum, only to later realize how he has manipulated all his life. From being an obedient son to his Guru to becoming a rebel, his emotional journey is quite fascinating.

1. Guru

Kay Kay Menon in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (Amazon MGM Studios/@jigneshpanchal)

Guru from 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' takes the number one spot on this list. Played by seasoned Indian actor, Kay Kay Menon, this character is multi-dimensional. He is introduced as a kind man, who adopted Bunny from the orphanage, but his real intentions begin to unfold slowly and gradually. He is manipulative and controlling, showering praise on his adopted sons when they succeed, but quickly turning to anger if they disobey or question him. He uses their painful pasts as leverage, threatening to ruin their lives if they don’t comply with his every command. While the narrative revolves around him, there's still a lot more to explore about this character.

'Citadel: Honey: Bunny' is now streaming on Prime Video