'AGT' Season 19: Alex Sampson sang an OG song, and the reaction was unexpected

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell noted that Alex Sampson was "unbelievably nervous" and felt that his performance was marred by some poor tuning

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: After eleven artists performed live last week, the competition continues into week two of the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Quarterfinals. Alex Sampson wowed NBC with his songwriting skills during the auditions, but he fell short of recreating that magic on Tuesday, August 20. After impressing the judges with an original song at his first audition, Alex decided to take Simon Cowell's suggestion and write another original song for his second performance. This time, he aimed to stay true to the nostalgic 50s and 60s genre. In his audition, Alex took a bold step by performing a song he wrote himself.

The judges were charmed by the Canadian's throwback tune, "Pretty Baby," which seemed like it belonged on the 'Grease' soundtrack. Simon appreciated the nostalgic vibe and admired the Metro motif, expressing a desire to sign Alex for a contemporary Bobby Rydell-like contract.However, the song didn’t quite have the hook of his audition piece. Alex experienced some pitch issues during the live performance and ended with an awkward little laugh that seemed like an unintended slip.

Alex Sampson fails to impress 'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell the second time around

The song and performance thrilled Heidi Klum, who expressed her belief that "all the girls at home" are falling hard for him. "YES, I WANT TO BE YOUR GIRL," Heidi exclaimed, calling him a treasure. Sofía Vergara also praised him, describing him as a star for his steadfast confidence in his chosen path, which she believes suits him perfectly. "You are sparkly on that stage," she said, noting that the 1950s and 1960s style is a great fit for him.

While Simon Cowell acknowledged that Alex had come "from nowhere" and created something "so smart," he also observed that Alex was "unbelievably nervous" and struggled with some tuning issues. "You have so much potential." Howie Mandel feeling a sense of pride as a fellow Canadian, agreed with the others and added, "You’re a cross between Shawn Mendes and Chris Isaak.”

Alex Sampson speaks out about being nervous during the 'AGT' Season 19 Live Show

“I do feel more comfortable because I’ve been here already, but also more stressed and nervous because it’s live and there’s so much more production involved, there’s so much more planning involved,” Alex told Parade in a recent interview ahead of the Tuesday's Quarter Finals round.

“Everything has to go perfect because there’s no retakes, there’s no redos, it’s live. So, there’s a lot more stress for sure, but I’m just going to try my best because that’s all I can do," he added.

How to vote for Alex Sampson in 'AGT' Season 19?

