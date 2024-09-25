'AGT' Season 19 Finale Part 2: Did Andra Day use autotune? Guest performer’s vocals fall flat on NBC show

Grammy-winning musician Andra Day was one of the guest performers on 'AGT' Season 19 Finale

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'AGT' Season 19 Finale Part 2 was a star-studded affair as many guest performers wowed the judging panel—Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell—as well as the studio audience The big night featured performances by 'The Voice' coach Michael Buble, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Neal Schon, members of the band Journey, Grammy nominee Steve Aoki, the cast of Las Vegas's 'Magic Mike Live, Detriot Youth Choir, and the Emmy-winning singer and actress Andra Day.

During the episode, Andra sang her song 'Probably' as the aerialist duo Sebastian and Sonia put their magnificent moves on display. However, it appears that Andra's vocals didn't resonate with the fans as hoped. Many viewers of the NBC show felt that Andra's voice sounded flat and it didn't do justice to the beautiful song. Some even speculated that she relied on autotune to enhance her performance. However, it seems that Andra had one of those off days when her performance didn’t go as planned. The Emmy-winning singer still managed to finish her performance with a big smile on her face.

'AGT' Season 19 guest performer Andra Day worked 20 different jobs before pursuing a music career

For those of you who are unversed, Andra Day was born as Cassandra Monique Batie on December 30, 1984, in Edmonds, Washington. Andra and her parents shifted to Southern California when she was only three years old. Andra started singing at a young age and by the age of five, she was even taking dance lessons. She attended Valencia Park Elementary School, where her passion for the performing arts grew. In her early years, she looked up to iconic musicians like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Dinah Washington.

In 2003, the California native graduated from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. After completing high school, she did around 20 different jobs and one of them was a children's entertainer. Andra then caught the attention of Kai Millard, the ex-wife of Stevie Wonder. Later on, she was introduced to producer Adrian Gurvitz. In 2011, she sealed a deal with Buskin Records and the rest is history.

'AGT' Season 19 guest performer Andra Day is a Grammy-winning musician

Throughout her incredible music career, Andra Day has been honored with many prestigious awards including a Children's and Family Emmy Award, a Grammy award, and a Golden Globe Award.

In addition, Andra also bagged an Academy Award nomination for her titular role in the 2021 biological drama about Billie Holiday named 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday.' She has continued to entertain her fans over the last few decades.

'AGT' Season 19 guest performer Andra Day has a few acting credits to her name

Aside from her music career, Andra Day is also an actress. She bagged her first major acting role in Billie Holiday's biopic 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday.' Earlier this year, she appeared in a horror film called 'The Deliverance' alongside Glenn Close, Octavia Spencer, Omar Epps and Mo'Nique. Her television credits include 'We The People' and 'RuPaul's Drag Race.'

