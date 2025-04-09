Heidi Klum expected Disney but this 13-year-old’s ‘AGT’ act turned into a scene from ‘The Exorcist’

Arshiya Sharma, an Indian Kashmiri girl has the most scariest tranfromation on 'AGT' stage- leaving judges and audiences in goosebumps.

America's Got Talent's stage has been graced with all sorts of talents; some made the judges laugh, and some made them cry. However, there was one episode that was beyond all of that. Arshiya Sharma, who appeared on the 'AGT' stage as a sweet little girl, shocked the judges with her act, which may have left them a bit dizzy. When Heidi Klum asked Sharma, "What are you going to do for us today?" Sharma replied confidently, "I am a dancer, but I don’t want to be like others; I want to be different.” The girl continued, “So, I tried doing gymnastics and added some flexibility moves into my dance to be different.”

Before beginning her performance, Sharma told the judges that she wanted a few seconds to prepare. The judges were surprised as they watched a small dollhouse making its way onto the stage. Simon Cowell told Sofia Vergara, "I think it's an outfit." Vergara replied, "Maybe a traditional, beautiful outfit." However, as soon as her performance began, jaws dropped. To everyone's surprise, the little girl was dressed up in tattered, dirty clothes with blotches of fake blood and eerie wounds on her face and arms, with piercing white contact lenses, which gave judges and audiences instant goosebumps. If that was any less, the song that she chose, 'Ring Around the Rosie,' added to the chilling experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenil Sanghvi (@kenilsanghv)

When the act ended, Klum didn't miss a beat and said, "When you said you were going to leave to change, I thought you were going to come back with a pretty dress or something like that." Howie Mandel, also shaken by the act, said, “You know, I have two daughters and two granddaughters, and this is the scariest, most horrific dance recital I have ever been to." Klum then added, “I feel you are one of the best contortionists we have ever seen.”

Vergara also commented, “I mean, I wondered sometimes, when you were in the middle of it, ‘There’s no way she’s going to be able to detangle,' but you did every time and got into a worse position after.” Cowell piggybacked on Klum’s comments and told Sharma, "I expected you to return with a Disney routine or something similar, because you were so 'sweet'...well...then, you come back as Linda Blair." He referred to the lead actress from the film, 'The Exorcist.' He continued, "It was so unexpected and frightening and brilliant at the same time. Everyone's going to be talking about you tomorrow. Trust me," Cowell added. Arshiya’s act might have earned her four enthusiastic yesses that night. However, the Indian Kashmiri girl did not make it to the finals on the NBC show. Her quarterfinal performance eliminated her and gave way to Richard Goodall, the winner of Season 19, per Good Housekeeping.

How she changed so fast from that to the other was incredible!

Wild and crazy and extremely talented!@terrycrews She's going to give you a shock in next audition...😳😬 — LadyT OhHumanity ELBOWS UP 🇨🇦 Since1867 NoDMs (@GetzWants) May 29, 2024

As soon as the video was aired, fans flooded the YouTube comment section. One viewer wrote, "She is amazing. As a biologist, I can not explain how she did that. When she said different, she was not kidding. I have never seen anything like this." Another fan chimed in with, "She just landed herself a role in every exorcism movie made for the next 15 years." Some fans were even surprised that she didn't get the Golden Buzzer. One commented, "She so deserved a golden buzzer. She was epic; I loved it. I thought when she said different, like a fairy land or something, not a giant dead doll. I mean, I loved the surprise." On Twitter, too, the buzz continued. One tweeted, “How she changed so fast from that to the other was incredible! Wild and crazy, and extremely talented."