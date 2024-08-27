Who stars in 'Agatha All Along'? 'The White Lotus' actress takes on major role

The spellbinding Agatha All Along showcases a dynamic cast

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the latest buzz-worthy addition to the television scene, 'Agatha All Along' showcases an impressive array of talent, with standout performances bringing fresh energy to the series. Headlining the cast is 'The White Lotus' star, Jennifer Coolidge, who steps into a major role that highlights her versatility and flair for captivating audiences.

Known for her memorable performances in 'The White Lotus' and other notable projects, Coolidge’s involvement promises to add a unique depth and charisma to the show. 'Agatha All Along' weaves a gripping narrative that combines mystery, drama, and a touch of dark humor, making it a must-watch. With Coolidge leading the charge, the series is set to offer an unforgettable experience filled with intrigue and stellar performances.

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Kathryn Hahn, born on July 23, 1973, brings a compelling portrayal to the character of Agatha Harkness in 'Agatha All Along'. Known for her versatile acting skills, Hahn first captured audiences as the nosy neighbor 'Agnes' in 'WandaVision'.

In 'Agatha All Along', Harkness evolves from her sitcom persona into a powerful witch who has escaped her previous reality and is now forming a new coven. Executive producer Mary Livanos highlights Harkness's dual nature as both heartfelt and dangerous.

Hahn relished exploring the complexities beneath Harkness's sassy exterior, diving deep into the character's vulnerabilities and power struggles. Her performance promises to deliver a rich blend of depth and edge, continuing her streak of standout roles in television.

Joe Locke as Teen

Joe Locke, born September 24, 2003, stars as Teen in 'Agatha All Along', a character described as gay and familiar with a dark sense of humor. Though the script refers to him simply as "Teen," Locke is reported to be portraying Billy Kaplan, a fan-favorite character from the Marvel universe.

Locke’s Teen is an eager assistant to Agatha Harkness’s coven, driven by his deep fascination with witchcraft. He describes his role as a "fanboy-esque" journey into the world of magic, where he feels 'in his element.' Locke’s portrayal adds a youthful, enthusiastic energy to the series, reflecting his character's dreams of joining a coven and exploring the Witches's Road.

Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale

Sasheer Zamata, born May 6, 1986, takes on the role of Jennifer Kale in 'Agatha All Along'. As a sorceress and member of Harkness's coven, Zamata brings her own unique perspective to the series.

Her fascination with witches and witchcraft predates her involvement in the show, having explored these themes in her stand-up special, 'The First Woman.' Zamata’s interest in witchcraft was also influenced by Kristen J Sollee's book 'Witches, Sluts, and Feminists: Conjuring the Sex Positive'. Her portrayal of Jennifer Kale is expected to be both engaging and authentic, reflecting her long-standing interest in magical lore and feminist themes.

Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver

Ali Ahn, born October 24, 1984, joins the cast of 'Agatha All Along' as Alice Wu-Gulliver, a witch and member of Harkness's coven. Ahn’s role adds depth to the ensemble of witches, contributing to the dynamic and complex interactions within the coven.

Known for her diverse acting range, Ahn’s performance in 'Agatha All Along' promises to be both intriguing and integral to the storyline. Her character, Alice Wu-Gulliver, will be central to the unfolding drama and magical conflicts. Ahn's involvement in the series underscores her ability to bring nuance and charisma to her roles, enhancing the show’s magical and narrative appeal.

Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis

Debra Jo Rupp, born February 24, 1951, is set to enchant audiences as Sharon Davis in 'Agatha All Along'. Rupp, widely recognized for her iconic role as “Mrs Hart” in the beloved sitcom 'WandaVision,' brings her seasoned acting skills to this new series.

In 'Agatha All Along', she plays Sharon Davis, a resident of Westview, New Jersey, who is also a member of Agatha Harkness's coven. Rupp's portrayal of Mrs Hart in 'WandaVision' showcased her comedic timing and ability to blend seamlessly into a fictional sitcom setting.

Her extensive career includes notable roles in 'That '70s Show', where she played Kitty Forman and a range of guest appearances in television and film. Rupp’s experience and versatility make her a compelling addition to the 'Agatha All Along' ensemble, promising a nuanced performance in a new magical realm.

Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu

Patti LuPone, born April 21, 1949, takes on the role of Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch with a gift for divination, in 'Agatha All Along'. LuPone, an award-winning actress renowned for her powerful stage presence, brings decades of experience to her portrayal of this enigmatic character.

Her career is distinguished by acclaimed performances in both theater and film, including her Tony Award-winning roles in 'Evita' and 'Gypsy'. LuPone's career highlights also include standout performances in 'American Horror Story' and 'Penny Dreadful', showcasing her ability to delve into complex, often dark characters. Her portrayal of Lilia Calderu adds depth and mystique to the coven, blending her rich theatrical background with the series’s magical and dramatic elements.

Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal

Aubrey Plaza, born June 26, 1984, stars as Rio Vidal, a formidable warrior witch in 'Agatha All Along'. Plaza, known for her distinctive blend of deadpan humor and intensity, adds a dynamic edge to the series. She first gained prominence for her role as April Ludgate on 'Parks and Recreation', where her unique comedic style and sharp wit were widely praised.

Plaza's career has since expanded to include critically acclaimed roles in films like 'Ingrid Goes West' and 'The To Do List', as well as a significant role in 'Legion', which showcased her ability to tackle complex and dark characters. As Rio Vidal, Plaza brings a commanding presence and an intriguing blend of strength and vulnerability to the magical world of Harkness's coven, promising an unforgettable performance.

