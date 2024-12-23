Actor who played Buzz McCallister in 'Home Alone' looks unrecognizable 32 years later

Buzz McCallister, the tough older brother of Kevin McCallister in the iconic Christmas film series, Home Alone, was one of the most memorable characters from the holiday classic. Played by Devin Ratray, Buzz brought comedic charm to the film, delivering lines like, "I'm going to feed you to my tarantula," which is still quoted by fans today. 32 years since the movie’s release, Ratray today is almost unrecognizable compared to his youthful portrayal in the beloved film.

Ratray was just 13 when he made his debut in Home Alone (1990), sharing the screen with Macaulay Culkin’s mischievous Kevin. His role as the overbearing yet humorous older brother cemented his place in pop culture. Ratray reprised the role in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) and made a surprise return in 2021’s Home Sweet Home Alone, where Buzz had grown up to become a local police officer. Beyond the Home Alone franchise, Ratray has had a diverse acting career. He appeared in films such as Dennis the Menace (1993), The Prince and Me (2004), and R.I.P.D. (2013). As per Leicestershire Live, his television credits include appearances in The Tick and the 2017 series, Mosaic. Adding to his resume, Ratray lent his voice to the video game Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. In 2022, he also took on roles in the acclaimed series Better Call Saul and the thriller film, Kimi.

Devin Ratray at Alexander Wang & STXfilms’ New York Special Screening of “Hustlers” on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alexander Wang)

Ratray, now, with his towering height of 6’ 1” and distinctive ginger goatee, is a far cry from the young Buzz fans remember him as. With the holiday season around the corner, fans would be delighted to know that Ratray recently hinted at a reunion of the whole Home Alone cast. He shared, “They have been planning a reunion online and I just recently, as in a couple of days ago, got on their messenger chat thread, and I have been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen, Diana [Rein], Terrie [Snell], Angela Goethals, and Hillary Wolf. The family is moving on their own accord to get together..."

Ratray has maintained a strong relationship with his co-stars. This New York City native often shares nostalgic memories with fans on Instagram. On August 16, 2024, he posted a throwback picture from his Home Alone days with the caption, “Coming home off the plane from shooting Home Alone. Just turned 13.”

In recent years, Ratray’s personal life has drawn attention for troubling reasons. In December 2021, he was arrested on charges of domestic violence. According to Life & Style magazine, reports alleged that during an altercation in a hotel room, Ratray attempted to strangle his then-girlfriend, allegedly screaming, “This is how you die.” He later pleaded guilty to domestic assault charges in February 2024, avoiding jail time but agreeing to behavior intervention and a no-contact order with the victim. Additionally, an investigation into a 2017 rape allegation surfaced in 2022. While no charges have been filed, the allegations fractured his public image.