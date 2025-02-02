A 'Shark Tank' investor once risked it all for love and proposed on live TV: "I was nervous..."

The 'Shark Tank' star made sure to go big with a stunning 9.5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring that he personally designed for his girlfriend

When it comes to making big business deals, Shark Tank’s Daymond John is a pro. But in 2016, he made one of the most personal and life-changing pitches of his career—proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Heather Taras, right on the set of the hit ABC show. The heartfelt moment took place on the last day of filming for the season. With his fellow ‘Shark Tank’ investors Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, and Lori Greiner looking on, John decided to take a leap of faith, not as an entrepreneur, but as a man in love. John’s rep, Zach Rosenfield revealed, “It was the last day of shooting for the season, and he had asked her to come to set. Everyone was very excited and happy for him…There were streamers and champagne.”

As per US Weekly, the fashion mogul made sure to go big with a stunning 9.5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring that he personally designed for Heather. The couple’s six-month-old daughter, Minka, was also present for the special occasion. He revealed, “I was a little nervous. I had to create a speech. I knew a lot of people were looking at me. You know, you never know how someone is going to react, of course. She could always say no, and that’s the first time that I’ve been on the carpet pitching somebody! So, a little nerve-racking, of course.” He further added, “My daughter was sitting in her lap, so I was looking at my beautiful daughter at the same time.”

Nothing has made me stronger than being surrounded by all women. There’s no room for brittle spirits in the John household.

Thanks @heather__john and Destiny for the amazing observation of my outfit. You are truly the gift that just keeps giving 😂🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/jYmkax04uW — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) December 22, 2024

Fortunately, Heather’s response was exactly what he had hoped for. Though she was momentarily choked up with emotion, she said ‘yes’ quickly, sealing the moment with joy and celebration. Even though John is used to closing high-stakes business deals on the show, the proposal was an entirely different kind of negotiation. He later joked, "I was nervous I was proposing on set, but, really because, you know, my fiancée, we've been together for many years, and she knows all the sharks. So, I saw Kevin [O'Leary] in the corner whispering to her about royalties and all kind of stuff when I proposed.”

As per reports, two years later, in 2018, John and Heather tied the knot in a very private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. John shared, “It was [a great day]. Filled with family and friends, very, very private — a few people knew about it, and it wasn’t in the public eye, and I got married to the girl of my dreams.” He further added, “We have been together for quite some time and no, nothing has changed. It has been really great, and I am enjoying it.” Since then, the couple has remained happily married, celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in June 2024.

(L-R) Daymond John and Heather Taras arrive at E11EVEN X Hotel Collection Launch Party at E11EVEN on November 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jason Koerner)

Once John shared a heartfelt Instagram post, reminiscing about their intimate wedding in Queens, New York. He wrote as per PEOPLE, “When we got married, we wanted it to be just like we initially thought our life would be. Calm, private and out of the spotlight. We would get married 5 years ago today in the small church of the school I went to as a little boy in Queens, New York. No big lights and cameras. Just a small gathering of our beautiful friends and family as you can see from the pics of our mothers and my guys from the hood.”