A former face on 'Yellowstone' has an unexpected connection to Matthew Perry and Lena Headey

The actress who plays the character of Summer Higgins in 'Yellowstone', has an unexpected link to Matthew Perry and Lena Headey.

Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' is just a Pandora's box that keeps fans on their toes with big revelations. While the show wrapped, the saga of unknown facts about the cast and characters continues to grab headlines. With Cole Hauser's Hollywood lineage and Jennifer Landon being the daughter of legendary actor Michael Landon, the 'Yellowstone' cast's personal lives pique public interest despite the underwhelming finale. Each new revelation reminds fans that there's always more to uncover about their favorite actors, the latest being Piper Perabo's unexpected link to Matthew Perry and Lena Headey.

Perabo, who plays the character of Summer Higgins in 'Yellowstone', made her debut on the series in Season 5 Part 1. She was introduced as the love interest of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. However, her gig in 'Yellowstone' was cut short in Part 2 due to the sudden death of Costner's character. So, how is Perabo related to Perry and Heady?

Well, turns out Perabo reportedly once dated the 'Friends' star in 2006. The duo was seen together publicly, as reported by The Express. However, the rumors soon started to bog down when The Mirror reported that Perry was also seen getting cozy with Kristin Davis the same year. A source shared at the time, "They first met at their LA gym and were seen splitting an ice cream at La Dolce Vita restaurant."

Years later, in 2012, Perry and Perabo came together in the NBC series 'Go On'. Perry played sportscaster Ryan King in the show, who joins a support group to cope with his wife’s death. Meanwhile, Perabo portrayed Simone, who is introduced as a former group member returning to therapy and developing a relationship with Ryan.

As for Perabo's connection with 'Game of Thrones' star Heady, the talented actress was seen sharing screen space in 2005's rom-com flick, 'Imagine Me & You.' Directed and written by Ol Parker, the movie follows Rachel (Perabo) and Luce (Headey), who experience an instant attraction to each other, as per The Mary Sue. But the catch is Rachel is already engaged and set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend. The stunning actresses shared quite a few wholesome moments in the movie, which made fans skip a beat or two.

While Perabo's stint on 'Yellowstone' was short-lived, the talented actress is all set to make waves in Amazon's spy thriller 'Butterfly,' as per Variety. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, and Nayoon Kim in the show, which is based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novel. Perabo will play the character of a Machiavellian CEO of an intelligence company, starring Juno, who uses her power and ruthlessness to protect her organization while navigating a complicated relationship with her adult son.