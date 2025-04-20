Sand artist turns her childhood dreams into stunning visuals in one of AGT’s most moving acts

Former Ukraine Got Talent winner leaves her mark once again on AGT: Fantasy League: "Something only you can do.."

'America’s Got Talent' is known for showcasing out-of-the-box talents to the world. However, there is one act that stands out among the rest. Kseniya Simonova, also winner of 'Ukraine’s Got Talent' in 2009, was set to light fire on 'AGT: Fantasy League' in 2024. Simonova's 'Follow Your Dreams' act started with drawing a phone on the sand, which quickly transformed into a house, then two faces, and then two figures. In a few minutes, the picture morphs into a boy stargazing from a windowpane, and in another second, a rocket blasts off into the sky, until finally, he’s floating in space as an astronaut, leaving the judges in awe.

After the performance, Howie Mandel went first and said, “What an amazing emotional artistry we just witnessed.” Heidi Klum went next: “It's amazing how you can tell your emotions on sand.” Melanie Janine Brown said, “I was a bit lost, but what you do is spectacular. Nothing like I had seen before.” Simon Cowell also added, "I tell you what makes you different. No one else in the world can do what you can do.” Even though Simonova moved to the next round, she couldn't compete in the finals. She was eliminated during the semi-finals on the show.

Later, Simonova also appeared on 'AGT: The Champions,' where she won Terry Crews' first Golden Buzzer, which catapulted her to the finals, per People. Simonova reflected on the moment and told the outlet, “Terry is handsome. In my opinion as an artist, he is a person for a portrait.” “I am proud he made that Golden Buzzer for me because the appreciation of an artist is important to me.” Simonova adds, “In my country, Terry is popular from the Old Spice commercials. I also saw him in new Gillette ads, which I liked a lot.”

Speaking of how 'AGT: Champions' was different from winning in her country, she told People, “In my country, there was no Golden Buzzer, no option like this at all, and honestly, I couldn’t imagine that could happen to me,” she says. “I was curious about what it looks like from the inside of the golden rain [of confetti]. I am a person with strong nerves, but that melts you, totally melts your heart, and it is difficult to control yourself. That feels like a fairy tale!”

Fans also flooded the YouTube comments section to praise the sand artist. One said, “I love how she is down to earth and gets so professional and amazing. She said golden words: to be sincere is to be a champion. We love you. Syria, Iraq.” Another added, “Kseniya deserves the golden buzzer because of the story she created by the sand. Man, I love how she makes stories using sand. Terry is a GREAT host for AGT.” One person said, “I just love her way of telling stories with a lesson to learn. Amazing lady. She can win the hearts of many.”