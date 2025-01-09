90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda pregnant again, source says Gino isn’t the dad: "Almost certain it's..."

This comes after '90 Day Fiancé' star Jasmine Pineda was accused of cheating on her husband Gino Palazzolo with a man she met in the gym

'90 Day Fiancé' star Jasmine Pineda is expecting another baby! Close sources recently confirmed to In Touch Weekly, that the popular reality TV star is pregnant with her third child. Now, fans of the former English teacher are curious to know who the baby's father is. For those wondering, Jasmine's husband, Gino Palazzolo, is not the father. “Almost certain it’s the Matt guy,” a source revealed to the media outlet, referring to Matthew Branistareanu, whom Jasmine reportedly met at Planet Fitness gym in Belleville, Michigan.

The news of Jasmine's third pregnancy comes a few days after she sparked pregnancy rumors during her January 3 outing, where her baby bump was reportedly "showing." Around the same time, '90 Day Fiancé' blogger Shabooty posted on his Instagram, “Breaking News: Jasmine is pregnant — it was announced during the taping of the Last Resort tell-all. She is now ‘showing’ her baby bump and is living in sunny Florida.” Jasmine addressed the pregnancy speculations swirling in the air the next day through her Instagram Stories. “I don’t know what happened last night but I’m getting so many followers today. Welcome to Jasmineland," she wrote at that time, as per PopCulture.

Over the last couple of years, Jasmine and her husband Gino's marriage has experienced its fair share of ups and downs. The couple tied the knot in June 2023 and share two children. However, their romance ended in November of the same year when Gino found out that Jasmine had cheated on him with Matthew Branistareanu. Following the revelation, Gino asked Jasmine to leave their home, as per The Hollywood Gossip. Cheating rumors first surfaced online in May 2024 when a '90 Day Fiancé' fan account alleged that Jasmine had an affair with a man she met at the gym, later identified as Matthew.

A photo of Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo attending the premiere of '90 Day Fiance' (Image Source: Instagram | Gino Palazzolo)

The account also shared several photos of Jasmine and Matthew dining together. In one image, Jasmine is seen posing in sexy lingerie on a rose-petal-covered comforter. Another photo shows her relaxing on a blue couch. The Instagram post's caption read, “A close source to the new boyfriend confirmed he’s been using the same bedroom comforter for years, and that’s what she’s laying on with the rose petals,” as per Screenrant.

After a few hours, Jasmine shut down all the viral rumors and simply called them "gossip." On May 23, 2024, the 38-year-old took to her Instagram Stories and shared, "My social media is for promoting the brands I work with including my own vegan protein, not address any nonsense gossip. Book my cameos, subscribe to my OnlyFans and buy my protein. I love you all,” as per InTouch Weekly. Currently, Jasmine has not commented about her pregnancy or who the baby's father is. However, stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!