'90 Day Fiancé' star Jasmine Pineda drops stunning full body photos amid pregnancy rumors

Well, in a plot twist, '90 Day Fiancé' star Jasmine Pineda has finally addressed the pregnancy rumors milling among fans with full-body photos in elegant dresses via her Instagram. Pineda, who appeared with husband Gino Palazzolo in '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2, shared multiple photos that looked like they had been taken inside a fitting session in some boutique in New York City. She captioned the post, "Appreciation post to the best boutique in NY." When people asked about the outfits via the comments section, she said that she had bought all the gowns herself. However, some eagle-eyed followers and franchise bloggers have pointed out discrepancies in the photos.

A screenshot of Jasmine Pineda's Instagram post (Image Source: Instagram | @jasminepanama)

Blogger @shabootydotcom cited that these photos could be from the early months of 2024, around February. This presumably in New York, when Pineda was working on the shoot of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 8's 'Tell All,' as per Screen Rant. The timing of this throwback post has raised several eyebrows, considering her behavior on social media has been off lately. Although once her social media contained several posts relating to working out, she is hardly posting photos of her entire self any longer, and, when she is on camera, it has usually been from behind or an upper body shot.

Furthermore, rumors only intensified this month when Pineda shared an Amazon Wishlist containing baby items, supported by multiple reports from franchise bloggers. Adding to the intrigue, sources claim the father of the child is not Palazzolo but a Michigan mechanic named Matt Branis, whom Pineda first introduced as a "friend" on the show. The timeline of their relationship has raised eyebrows. Although Pineda and Palazzolo worked through their issues on '90 Day: The Last Resort,' reports suggest they called it quits in December 2023. At the time, there were also reports that Pineda was living with Branis in Detroit, though she still publicly claimed she and Palazzolo were trying to work things out.

Lately, her interactions with Branis on social media have become more noticeable. She commented, "My bestie 😇," on his New Year's Eve selfie, possibly hinting their relationship might be more than just friendship. Reports now place Pineda in Florida, living her dream in Miami—a city she often compares to her home country. The filming of '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 'Tell All' has fans anticipating confirmation of the pregnancy rumors. If true, it would be one of the most shocking twists in the franchise's history.

Due to her contract with TLC, Pineda is likely barred from speaking candidly about her relationship status, as per Monster and Critics. She has also reportedly recorded segments for 'The Single Life,' which many believe occurred before her rumored pregnancy, adding another layer of complexity to her ongoing reality-series journey. For now, Pineda appears focused on building her life in Florida and has previously expressed plans to bring her sons to the US, originally tied to her marriage to Palazzolo.