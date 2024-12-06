'90 Day Fiancé' star Natalie Mordovtseva is 'too nice' for drama, slams co-stars

Natalie Mordovtseva has been known to stir drama during her time on '90 Day' franchise

Natalie Mordovtseva from '90 Day Fiancé' caused quite a stir recently with some comments about her relationship with her co-stars. She has gone to social media to express frustration with the way people treat her, claiming that she is often disliked because of her kindness and appearance. As Natalie explained, her other cast mates tend to stir up the drama and "scream," while she is positioning herself as the "innocent baby" who is just too nice to scream back.

Natalie's comment seemed like a veiled jab at her co-stars, as she insinuated that the animosity towards her is out of envy of her being "nice and attractive." She claimed the constant drama surrounding her could be about the issues the other cast members have, not what she has done. Although this is not the first time Natalie has spoken about the dynamics of the show, this certainly adds fuel to the already burning fire between her and the rest of the cast.

Natalie Mordovtseva gets into heated fight with mother-in-law Trish over baby issues

Natalie Mordovtseva from '90 Day Fiancé' got into a fierce argument with her mother-in-law, Trish, over issues concerning the baby. It started when Trish voiced her opinions about Natalie's pregnancy and how she should handle it. Natalie felt that Trish was overbearing and judgmental, particularly with how to prepare for motherhood.



During the confrontation, emotions ran high, and the two women exchanged harsh words. Trish pressed Natalie to have children soon, while Natalie insisted she wanted to work first. Tensions escalated as Trish's remarks and the lack of support from Mike left Natalie feeling isolated.

Natalie with Trish's son Mike (@tlc)



Natalie Mordovtseva acts rudely with a fan

Natalie Mordovtseva faced backlash after a run-in with a fan at Nordstrom Rack. The fan claimed that when they mentioned watching her on '90 Day Fiancé', Natalie reacted dramatically, saying, "I don't know you," and going off with what the fan described as a meltdown. That behavior caused some fans to accuse Natalie of being rude and disrespectful. She has caused many people to be dissatisfied with her attitude when she reacted to the fan's comment.

'90 Day: The Single Life' star Natalie Mordovtseva (TLC)



Natalie Mordovtseva spills a drink on co-star Jasmine Pineda

In the latest season of '90 Day: The Last Resort', Natalie Mordovtseva and her co-star Jasmine Pineda got into a heated argument after Natalie spilled a drink on Jasmine's feet. It happened when Natalie accidentally knocked over Sophie's drink, which landed on Jasmine. Jasmine immediately confronted Natalie and demanded an apology for what she saw as a rude and careless act.



But Natalie was not ready to apologize; she made the situation worse. Jasmine shouted at Natalie with anger, saying, "You f*****g throw glass on my feet and you're going to apologize." As the confrontation continued to escalate, Jasmine continued yelling and threatened to call Natalie out.

