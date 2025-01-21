'90 Day Fiance' star Loren Allen's yearbook photos has netizens saying the same thing: "Reminds me of..."

Not long ago, Loren Allen's throwback pictures surfaced on social media, and fans couldn't stop marveling at how much he had changed.

Not long ago, '90 Day Fiance' star Loren Allen's throwback pictures surfaced on social media, and fans couldn't stop marveling at how much he had changed. Allen looked like a completely different person in the said photographs that were reportedly taken during his high school days.

In his introduction for '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days,' Allen confessed that he had failed to impress anyone for most of his life. He spent his childhood days in the countryside in Washington State and hence found it difficult to fit in. Growing up, Allen was asked to act masculine and macho like the other men around him but he didn't feel like he was one of them. In his early teens, he was bullied and dubbed 'gay' and weird.' He shared however that he didn't recognize himself as gay. Instead, he preferred the term 'gyno sexual,' a person who finds "femininity attractive, not necessarily gender.”

In October last year, one of Allen's old school friends spilled his secrets. As per ScreenRant, taking to Reddit they shared, “I went to high school with Loren. Looks like he is still a freak.” Allen's pal claimed that he was a grade ahead of him but the duo went to middle school and high school together. The person labeled Allen as 'nerdy' and 'creepy' during his high school days and later a 'goth wannabe.' Another Redditor who also went to high school with Allen shared his yearbook image. In one of the photos, Allen had long dark, black hair that covered most of his face. In the rest, he appeared more groomed but sadder.

The images prompted a flurry of reactions from netizens. One Reddit user wrote in disbelief, "Wait, that first picture is his real hair? It’s not drawn on with marker?" while another remarked, "Reminds me of 40-year-old Dexter playing 15-year-old Dexter." In a similar vein, one opined, "This picture looks like the photo that you see on the ID channel of someone before something bad happened." A person also quipped, "Creepy then, creepy now. At least he’s consistent at something." A comment also read, "So he’s always looked 14 years older than he really is… " Another echoed, "I think it's the nose that makes him look like a 50-year-old at any age."

Allen, who is very active on social media, recently shared a snap of himself from a Las Vegas club. "Great night today in Vegas baby!!!🙌🏻," he captioned the Instagram post. In the picture, Allen can be seen posing with a dancer, wearing a black t-shirt. What caught the attention of some social media users was his alleged white hair. However, Allen doesn't seem to care what people have to say, and from the looks of it, is embracing the aged look.