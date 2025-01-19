'90 Day Fiancé' star Liz Woods looks as stunning as ever after 14 rounds of chemotherapy

Liz Woods from ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’ recently shared a stunning photo of herself showing off her toned abs after completing 14 rounds of chemotherapy. The reality star, known for her tumultuous relationship with Big Ed Brown, was last seen on the show dealing with their dramatic breakup. Since then, Liz moved on and found love with Jayson Zuniga, though recent posts suggest their relationship may have ended due to rumors of cheating, as per Screenrant.

In the Instagram story posted on January 6, Liz proudly showed off her toned body in skinny denim jeans and a green crop top. She captioned the picture, “The abs are starting to come in.” Although much thinner than before due to her cancer battle, her muscles, altogether, look healthy, which means she is not only recovering her body but also is still very optimistic about life. However, after months of speculation from fans about her apparent weight loss and references to chemotherapy on social media, Liz eventually confirmed that she is indeed undergoing cancer treatment.

The first signs of her illness appeared when she attended a cancer benefit dinner, and Liz announced it in December 2024 by posting a photo from the event, as per Monsters and Critics. Later,

she openly spoke about her diagnosis in response to a fan’s question on Instagram, stating, “I’m going through treatment for it.” While she has not spoken in detail about the nature of her condition, she has been candid about completing her chemotherapy treatment.



However, despite following many months of chemotherapy treatment, Liz shared that her attempts to keep healthy paid off, enabling her to shed 22 pounds in just one month. She followed a meal plan concocted for her by gym coaches that were highly macros-centered. Taking to her Instagram, she revealed how she took three portioned meals, one portioned snack, lean proteins, and leafy greens in her diet.

On those days when she didn’t feel like eating right, she replaced the meals with protein shakes that had berries and green veggie powder mixed inside them. Peanut butter helped on snacking days, keeping her energies up, as per Screenrant. Liz also promised herself to do more exercise: circuit training four times a week, walking at least 5 miles daily, and additional workouts with the Better Me app.

She said it was all because of this routine that she could lose weight without affecting her health. Despite having such a miraculous transformation, Liz lost an additional 17 pounds due to health issues. “My body has been through depression, which made me gain an uncontrollable amount of weight, treated me well during my own weight loss journey and then endured 14 rounds of chemo. I pray you deal with your own body insecurities. Much love,” she replied to one of her fans in her DMs, according to InTouchWeekly. The road has no doubt been hard, but Liz is now focused on her recovery.