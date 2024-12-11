‘90 Day Fiance’ star Brian Muniz's sister under fire for supporting him amid abuse claims

‘90 Day Fiance’ star Brian Muniz's sister Michelle was criticized for turning a blind eye to the severity of the allegations

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' star Brian Muniz has found himself at the center of controversy following allegations of abuse. In response to these claims, Brian's sister, Michelle Muniz, has stepped forward to defend him. Michelle, who has appeared on the show supporting Brian through tense moments with his partner, received backlash from fans for publicly denying the allegations and dismissing the accusations as fabrications. Her vocal defense has sparked heated debates on social media, with many questioning her motives and even whether she is enabling Brian's alleged behavior.

Critics accuse Michelle of turning a blind eye to the severity of the allegations and of choosing family loyalty over accountability. While some viewers understand and sympathize with her instincts as a sister to be protective, most feel her actions may inadvertently cause harm to the situation, considering how serious the allegations are.

'90 Day Fiance’ star Brian Muniz's sister Michelle Muniz (TLC)

How many times was Brian Muniz married before meeting Ingrid Rezende?

Before Ingrid Rezende, '90 Day Fiancé' star Brian Muniz had been married four times. The surprising revelation for Ingrid was that she was unaware of this fact when they began their relationship. Brian's history of multiple marriages added to the complexity of their dynamic, leaving Ingrid in utter disbelief when he finally opened up about it.

It turned out that Brian was married to his ex-wife, not Ingrid. His current wife's name is Francielly. The two had been in a long-distance relationship since 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ stars Brian and Ingrid met on a dating app (TLC)

'90 Day Fiance’ star Brian Muniz admits he was an ‘abusive partner’ to his ex-wife

Brian Muniz has recently confessed to being an "abusive partner" to his ex-wife, Fran, during a candid sit-down with his Instagram followers. He said he had made a mistake by marrying a young Christian woman and ruining her image. While he claims Fran never truly loved him, Brian insisted that she did, but acknowledged that his toxic behavior in the relationship was real.

'90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days' Season 7 couple Brian Muniz and Ingrid (TLC)

'90 Day Fiance’ star Brian Muniz accuses Ingrid of using him

In a recent post, '90 Day Fiancé' star Brian Muniz accused his girlfriend, Ingrid, of using him. He even went as far as to say she was with him for personal gain, insinuating that she had an ulterior motive for being with him. Brian's accusations came after some tense interactions on social media, during which he opened up about being manipulated. Despite the claims, Ingrid has yet to respond publicly to his accusations.