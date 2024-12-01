'90 Day Fiance' alum Michael Ilesanmi celebrates his freedom from Angela Deem

'90 Day Fiance' alum Michael Ilesanmi escaped from his estranged wife Angela Deem's home in February

'90 Day Fiance' alum Michael Ilesanmi has finally been able to free himself from Angela Deem's control and live his life independently after continuous legal threats. Michael disappeared from Angela's Georgia home in February, just months after moving to the US following a years-long visa process.

Michael has now finally gathered the courage to share his whereabouts. The TLC show star recently took to his Instagram Story and shared a photo of himself having a meal with his fitness trainer friend. Notably, he revealed his location, Houston, Texas, in the post without any fear.

He has seemingly been living in Texas after Angela filed a case against him to dissolve their four-year marriage and have him deported to his home country, Nigeria. Michael, who appeared visibly happy, revealed that he had visited a local upscale restaurant and enjoyed a cheat meal, including burgers and fries. He has also shared multiple videos on his Instagram while enjoying his newfound independence.

'90 Day Fiance' alum Michael Ilesanmi sparks Netflix gig speculations

'90 Day Fiance' fans have witnessed the toxic drama surrounding Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's marriage and now the duo's drama might get a Netflix show.

Michael apparently had to walk for five hours after he ran off from Angela's house in February. He found a temporary home in Indianapolis for a while until he moved to Houston, Texas. He has since raised funds using a GoFundMe campaign to hire a good lawyer for his court battle against Angela. As per rumors, a Netflix documentary titled, 'Surviving Angela', will document Angela's vile behavior toward Michael and his fight for independence. However, Michael has yet to deny or confirm the speculations surrounding the Netflix project.

'90 Day Fiance' alum Michael Ilesanmi escaped Angela Deem's home in February (Instagram/@mykol_01)

Will Michael Ilesanmi reconcile his relationship with Angela Deem?

'90 Day Fiance' stars Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem had multiple ups and downs throughout their relationships but their drama never took a legal turn. Michael has been enjoying his new life and is expected not to return to the toxic life with his estranged wife. However, Angela is seemingly living in a delusional world and still has high hopes of a reconciliation. She is expecting Michael to apologize and take accountability for his supposed mistake.

The TLC star has re-shared reels on her social media which claimed that people appreciate things only after they have "lost" them. She noted in the video, "And now they're crawling back to you, hoping you’ll take them in." Michael has moved on in his life and has been focusing on his fitness. Angela should also find a new hobby to look forward to and enjoy her life.