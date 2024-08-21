5 major moments to expect from 'Lady in the Lake' finale episode

Apple TV+'s 'Lady in the Lake' explores the lives of two different women and how an incident entangles and shapes their lives

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Lady in the Lake'

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: The stage is all set as Apple TV+'s drama thriller miniseries 'Lady in the Lake' will finally entangle the intricate mystery of Cleo Johnson's (Moses Ingram) death in a highly anticipated finale on Friday, August 23. As the show is coming to an end, Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) is finally crafting her own narrative with the greatest freedom and dazzle after her crazy journey from housewife to murder investigator. However, Maddie's fortune flips when she is severely assaulted by Ms Zawadzkie (Masha Mashkova) in the fifth episode of 'Lady in the Lake' and ends up in a hospital bed.

While Maddie spends most of her time hallucinating, Episode 6 of 'Lady in the Lake' ends on a cliffhanger with the unexpected appearance of Cleo, who was presumed to be dead. Now, how is Cleo still alive? What exactly happened to her? Is Maddie having another hallucination? There are many unanswered questions, which perhaps the conclusion will address. So, let's talk about five significant things predicted to happen in the 'Lady in the Lake' season finale.

1. What really happened with Cleo Johnson in 'Lady in the Lake?

Moses Ingram as Cleo Johnson in a still from 'Lady in the Lake' (@appletv+)

Cleo, who was assumed to be dead, appeared suddenly in the last minutes of 'Lady in the Lake.' While the fate of Cleo remains uncertain due to Maddie's intense hallucinations throughout the episode, the finale will finally address this searing question.

This stunning development casts doubt whether Reggie Robinson (Josiah Cross) helped Cleo escape or failed to murder her, as well as suggests that Cleo may be planning something related to Maddie and Shell Gordon (Wood Harris). This revelation sets the stage for high-stakes drama in the season finale, which will center on Cleo's real objectives.

2. Why did Cleo Johnson visit Maddie Schwartz in the hospital in 'Lady in the Lake'?

Natalie Portman as Maddie Schwartz in a still from 'Lady in the Lake' (@appletv+)

It has been established from the beginning of 'Lady in the Lake' that Maddie and Cleo are not acquaintances and are even unaware of each other's existence. As the show proceeds, Maddie suspects a connection between Cleo and Tessie's murder, so she begins to investigate it.

Now, Cleo's abrupt entrance to the hospital is astonishing. It is likely that Cleo is aware of Maddie's involvement in her case, which is why she wanted to meet with her in order to either seek assistance or tell her something important that may land Gordon in prison.

3. What will happen to Maddie Schwartz and Ferdie Platt's relationship in 'Lady in the Lake'?

Y'lan Noel in a still from 'Lady in the Lake' (@appletv+)

After ending her marriage with Milton Schwartz (Brett Gelman), Maddie moves out of their shared house and unexpectedly finds companionship in police officer Ferdie Platt (Y'lan Noel). Maddie and Platt's interracial love was sure to raise some eyesbrows, given that the 'Lady in the Lake' is set around the 1960s, a period when racial inequality was at its pinnacle.

In the sixth episode of 'Lady in the Lake,' after learning of Maddie and Platt's relationship, the police captain asks Platt for his resignation, stating that he would face legal ramifications, hinting that Maddie would be insulted if it is discovered that she is sleeping with a black person.The situation is now dire, considering the potential response their relationship may face. So, it will be intriguing to see if Maddie and Platt's love will stand the test of time or whether it will fall apart.

4. Will Seth Schwartz be able to discover the truth about his real father in 'Lady in the Lake?

Noah Jupe and David Corenswet in a still from 'Lady in the Lake.' (@appletv+)

A flashback in 'Lady in the Lake' Episode 6 shows Maddie and Allan Durst (David Corenswet), both inebriated at a party, having a revealing chat. Allan admits that he knew about his father's romance with Maddie and the naked artwork he created of her.

The scenario suggests a one night stand between Maddie and Alan, which might have resulted in Seth Schwartz's (Noah Jupe) conception, given that Seth resembles Alan despite Maddie's marriage to Milton. Now, it will be interesting to watch how the makers wrap up this plot.

5. Who really killed Tessie Durst in 'Lady in the Lake'?

Bianca Belle in a still from 'Lady in the Lake' (@appletv+)

The convoluted murder case of Tessie Durst (Bianca Belle) triggers the future developments in 'Lady in the Lake'. Episode 6 indicates that, although Stephen Zawadzkie (Dylan Arnold) was engaged in Tessie's murder, he was not the single perpetrator.

Instead, Stephen's mother murdered Tessie and disposed of her corpse in the lake when Stephen attempted to sexually attack her. This reveal adds a heart wrenching element to the narrative, particularly because Stephen's mother attended Tessie's burial alone earlier in the series. However, given the show's tendency to take unexpected turns, it's possible that there's a relationship between Tessie's and Cleo's murders, as Maddie speculates.

